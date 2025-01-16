It has been almost one month since the Chicago Cubs traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, as fans still wait for the organization to make another notable free agency signing. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has stayed active during the offseason, quickly scooping up left-handed starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, acquiring star outfielder Kyle Tucker and then dealing away Bellinger. But he has to finish with a bang.

The last of those three impactful moves frees up significant salary. Bellinger will earn $25 million next season and has a $22.5 million player option for 2026. The Cubs are sending the Yankees $5 million to ease some of the financial burden, leaving themselves in prime position to add another difference-making talent.

Ideally, the newfound financial flexibility will go toward a Tucker contract extension (just agreed to a 2025 deal). The front office should not just wait to see how talks play out, however. It needs to focus on building the best roster possible for the next campaign. Before spring training starts, Chicago needs to address one specific position.

There are multiple relief pitchers like Tyson Miller, Porter Hodge and Keegan Thompson who inspire confidence, but the Cubs could benefit tremendously from signing a high-quality closer. A four-year playoffs drought is long enough. Consecutive 83-win seasons must give way to an undeniable breakthrough. The franchise is possibly one more acquisition away from finally escaping the land of mediocrity and gaining re-entrance into MLB's annual October soiree.

Tanner Scott is the electric ninth-inning guy who can bring postseason baseball back to the North Side. And the Cubs now have the means to sign this potential missing link.

The Cubs should not gamble on the bullpen

Chicago's relievers got the job done for the most part, but the closer situation was murky for the first few months of the 2024 season. Hector Neris recorded a 3.89 ERA in 44 innings and walked 13.3 percent of the batters he faced before the team released him in August. Hodge proceeded to dazzle in the role, allowing only two runs and earning eight saves following Neris' departure.

The 23-year-old righty could be the man for the job again this year, but it is safer to shore up the back end of the pen with someone who has flourished in the ninth for the last two seasons. Despite weathering some rough times in the early stages of his career, Scott has blossomed into one of the best closers in the game.

The 30-year-old found his way with the Miami Marlins, posting a 2.31 ERA and an absurd 33.9 strikeout percentage in 2023 and a 1.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts last season (spent second half with the San Diego Padres). He logged at least 70 appearances in each campaign, demonstrating sustained excellence.

A high walk rate, which totaled 12.2 percent in 2024, is of course cause for concern and makes him a possible regression candidate. But Scott is a worthwhile risk. The Cubs need to take a decisive leap forward during the 2025 season, and in order to do so, they must take chances. Heck, Jed Hoyer is already showing a willingness to gamble.

Chicago has checked in on free agent Brooks Raley, a 36-year-old southpaw who underwent Tommy John surgery last May. Yes, he will not cost nearly as much as Scott, but he is still a wild card. If the Cubbies are going to roll the dice, they might as well do it for a potential season-altering hurler.

Management cannot have regrets entering next season

Chicago has already earned a passing offseason grade after landing Kyle Tucker and Matthew Boyd, but those moves alone do not guarantee that the franchise will sufficiently improve. The Cubs could remain mired in mediocrity, and that is an unacceptable outcome to keep thrusting on North Siders.

The front office must consider all options during the final few weeks of the offseason. Self-satisfaction is a luxury this organization has not earned after the last few years. Fans deserve a truly proactive approach. And believe it or not, the Chicago Cubs have accumulated a payroll that is approximately $38 million less than the 2024 number.

They can do more. Signing third baseman Alex Bregman could fill a need and wrap up hot stove season in grand style. But since the team is hesitant to meet his demands, it should seriously consider making a strong push for Tanner Scott. Trading away Cody Bellinger opened up more avenues for this ballclub. It is time to explore one of them.