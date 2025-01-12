Hot stove season continues to simmer, as most of the big names have locked in their long-term, big money deals. Yet the secondary market continues to move forward, as bullpen help has been particularly sought after. One name reportedly drawing interest is veteran left-hander Brooks Raley. According to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, teams interested in Raley include the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs.

“Free agent left-handed reliever Brooks Raley has discussed multiyear arrangements with some clubs, league sources said,” reported Sammon and Rosenthal on Saturday. “Raley, 36, had Tommy John surgery in May. He hopes to be ready to pitch in games as early as the start of July, people briefed on the matter said. Clubs known to be in the market for bullpen help, including the Cubs and Yankees, have checked in.”

If Raley's timetable above is correct, then he could be a solid arm for any contender to gain as the season hits the halfway mark. For teams such as the Yankees and Cubs, the timeline would be very helpful. Although each of them could use bullpen help right away, they can make do with what they currently have. Would someone like Raley on a two-year deal make sense, especially where both of those clubs stand entering 2025? At this point in the offseason, many options are still on the table.

Yankees, Cubs need to address bullpen holes moving forward

Coming off a World Series defeat that was partially influenced by bullpen choices, the Bronx Bombers definitely would like to add to their relief corps. All-Star Devin Williams came over via trade, and he should take over as the new closer. Luke Weaver returns to be the primary setup man, and GM Brian Cashman has other alternatives on tap as well. Yet, adding a pitcher like Raley, especially as the season heats up in 2025, would only help lengthen the Yankees' pen. Especially since they need at least one more left-hander.

“Before his injury, Raley had established himself as a steady left-handed option in the back end of bullpens,” wrote Rosenthal and Sammon. “Of the 10 left-handed relievers who faced at least 300 left-handed batters from 2020 until April 2024, Raley ranked first in strikeout rate (35.2 percent) and WHIP (0.93), among other categories. In 2023, he had a 2.80 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings.”

With stats like that, it's no wonder the Cubbies are also interested in the lefty. They could also use some help solidifying the backend of their bullpen, as they are light on experience. Would Raley fill the closer role on the North Side? Porter Hodge showed promise in the role last season, but having an arm like Raley as cover could be very valuable. Whether the veteran joins the Yankees, Cubs or another club, don't be surprised to see his market heat up as January progresses.