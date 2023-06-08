The Chicago Cubs (26-35) visit the Los Angeles Angels (33-30) for their series finale. First pitch commences Thursday at 9:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles secured a series win thanks to taking the first two games 7-4 and 6-2. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Angels prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Cubs-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Angels Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-178)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Angels

TV: MLB Network, Marquee, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

*See how to watch Cubs-Angels LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Fourth in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 32-29 (53%)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 30-30-1 (50%)

Chicago's north-siders have fallen apart after a competitive opening month that saw them finishing 13-13 and nearing the top of the league in offense. They went just 10-18 in May, however, and saw their OPS drop over 100 points from the opening month. Those offensive struggles have continued into the start of June where they own a minuscule .172 average.

Lefty Drew Smyly (5-3) makes his 13th start of the season for the Cubs tonight. Smyyl had a strong debut season in Chicago last season and has carried that momentum into this year. Through 12 starts, he owned a solid 3.56 ERA to go along with his 1.11 WHIP. The 33-year-old doesn't strike many batters out these days but has done an excellent job limiting hard contact. He ranks in the 88th percentile in average exit velocity and the 90th percentile in hard-hit rate. Smyly exhibits excellent control – ranking in the 76th percentile in walk rate despite struggling with free passes in his last three starts. Although he has regressed somewhat after a dominant stretch to start the year, Smyly remains a quality arm.

Regardless of how well Smyly pitches tonight, the Cubs need to reignite their offense if they want to avoid a sweep. The good news is that Chicago has destroyed left-handed pitching this season – batting over 30 points higher and slugging over 60 points higher compared to righties. That starts with second baseman Nico Hoerner who owns a .310 average and .803 OPS against southpaws. However, keep an eye on both Seyia Suzuki and Yan Gomes – both hitters own an average north of .350 against lefties. Gomes in particular could be an X-factor considering he owns a 1.108 OPS against lefties – the 10th-highest mark in the league.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Third in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 31-32 (49%)

Over Record: 30-29-4 (51%)

The Angels have been incredibly consistent this season as they sit three games over .500 and went 15-13 in both April and May. Although they dropped 3/4 against the Astros coming into this series, they bounced back with wins in each of this set's first two games. Don't expect the Angels to take their foot off the gas tonight. A win here would secure the Angels just their third sweep of the season. That said, LA has struggled to win games Reid Detmers starts this season – mainly due to a lack of offense. Consequently, the Angels will need to keep the bats rolling after scoring 13 in the first two games if they want to cover as home favorites tonight.

Fireballer Reid Detmers (0-5) makes his 11th start of the season for the Angels tonight. Detmers has flashed top-end potential over his three-year career but hasn't quite been able to put it all together. He owns a strong 10.7 K/9 but gives up a staggering amount of hard contact. For the season, Detmers compiled a 5.15 ERA and 1.54 WHIP while ranking in the 18th percentile in hard-hit rate. He's still searching for his first win despite being consistently average this year. Detmers allowed between 2-4 earned runs in all 10 of his starts thus far but the team's won just three of those games.

That said, the 23-year-old could very well notch his first win tonight matched up with a slumping Chicago offense. Over the last three weeks, only the Royals have scored fewer runs than the Cubs. Throw in their sixth-highest strikeout rate and Detmers could very well be in line for his best start of the season tonight.

For as good as the Cubs have been against lefties, the Angels have been even better – batting .282 as a team against them. Mike Trout, in particular, has raked lefties with a .292 average and 26 total bases in just 57 at-bats.

Final Cubs-Angels Prediction & Pick

It will have taken 11 starts but Reid Detmers should finally pick up his first win of the season tonight. After dropping the first two, don't expect the Cubs' offense to turn things around in the finale – ride the Angels.

Final Cubs-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels -1.5 (+146)