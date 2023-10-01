The season is on the line as the Chicago Cubs will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the last regular-season game. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Cubs-Brewers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cubs defeated the Brewers 10-6 on Saturday to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Initially, they got off to a fast start in the first inning when Christopher Morel blasted a shot to deep left-center field to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. Yan Gomes came up in the same inning with the bases loaded and slugged a grand slam bomb to deep center field to give the Cubs a 5-0 advantage. Then, Patrick Wisdom connected a shot to deep right-center field to make it 6-0.

But the Brewers rallied back in their half as Willy Adames doubled to drive in two. Later, it was 6-3 when Blake Perkins slammed a pitch to deep left-center-field to make it 6-5. Carlos Santana clobbered a pitch to deep left-center-field to tie the game. However, the Cubs retook the lead in the fourth when Ian Happy singled to left-center field. Cody Bellinger added an RBI double to make it 8-6. Finally, the Cubs essentially put it away with two more runs to seal the game.

The Cubs will trot out their best pitcher, Justin Steele, on the mound, and he comes in with a record of 16-5 and a 3.06 ERA. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out six in a no-decision against the Atlanta Braves. Adrian Houser will take the mound for the Brewers and comes in with a record of 7-5 with a 4.32 ERA. Most recently, he went five innings while allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits in a loss.

Cubs-Brewers MLB odds

MLB Odds: Cubs-Brewers Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+140)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 3:11 PM ET/12:11 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The entire season relies on winning this one game and the Miami Marlins losing today and tomorrow. Ultimately, what the Marlins do is out of their hands. But the Cubs could cement this game with excellent pitching and solid hitting.

Steele has faced the Brewers twice this season. First, he went six innings while allowing three earned runs and nine hits while striking out five on July 6. Steele then hurled a six-inning shutout while striking out eight in the August 30 start. Therefore, the Cubs hope he can have another excellent start and hopefully lead them to the playoffs.

But the Cubs also need their offense to thrive. Significantly, they have five players that can do real damage. Bellinger is batting .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 95 runs. Meanwhile, Nico Hoerner is hitting .283 with nine home runs, 68 RBIs, and 98 runs. Dansby Swanson is batting .244 with 22 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 81 runs. Likewise, Happ is hitting .248 with 21 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 86 runs. Morel is batting .245 with 26 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 62 runs. Ultimately, these five need to clobber the baseball to give the Cubs a chance at life.

The Cubs will cover the spread if Steele takes down the Milwaukee lineup. Next, the hitters must succeed.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are in a weird place. Amazingly, they have the chance to eliminate their division rivals. The Brewers also realize that a loss, as well as two losses by the Marlins, means they would have to face the Cubs later this week in a three-game playoff series. Ultimately, they have four hitters that can help.

Santana is batting .241 with 23 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 78 runs. Meanwhile, Adames is hitting .216 with 24 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 73 runs. Christian Yelich is batting .277 with 19 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 105 runs. Also, William Contreras is hitting .290 with 17 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 85 runs. These four hitters will determine whether the Brew Crew can win this game, along with how Houser does.

The Brewers will cover the spread if their core hitters can string some hits. Then, they need a solid outing from Houser.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Cubs have everything to play for while the Brewers are waiting to see their playoff opponent. Therefore, look for the Cubs to show desperation as they come out of this one. The Cubs will do everything in their power to cover the spread and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

