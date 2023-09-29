The Chicago Cubs will meet the Milwaukee Brewers for the first of a three-game series with a lot on the line. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Cubs-Brewers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cubs just endured a three-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. Now, they are 82-77 entering this matchup. The Cubs have gone 4-6 over the past 10 games. Thus, they are in deep need of a win as they enter the weekend trailing the Miami Marlins by a half-game.

The Brewers took two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, they are 90-69 going into the weekend series with the Cubs. The Brew Crew have gone 6-4 over 10 games. Therefore, they are playing well as they prepare for the playoffs.

It will be a potential playoff preview. Ultimately, the Brewers are locked into the 3-seed. But the Cubs can lock down the 6-seed if they can claim the sixth seed. Significantly, they need to win all three and hope the Marlins lose at least one. The Cubs control the tiebreaker with the Marlins. Therefore, they will be trying to beat the Brewers while also keeping an eye on the Marlins' score.

Kyle Hendricks will make the start for the Cubbies and come in with a 6-8 record and a 3.66 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing three runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out five in a loss to the Braves. Hendricks has faced the Cubs twice this season and has allowed one or fewer earned runs in each game.

Brandon Woodruff was the original starter. However, the Brewers will save him for the three-game playoff series next week and will go with Colin Rea in this game. Rea is 6-6 with a 4.74 ERA.

Here are the Cubs-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+158)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin + Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 8:11 PM ET/5: 11 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs were not supposed to be here. Yet, they're just a half-game behind the Marlins for the final wildcard spot and have a chance to make the playoffs with a good performance this weekend.

The Cubs have had a team that has hit the ball well. Additionally, they have seen a few stars emerge. Cody Bellinger is batting .310 with 26 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 94 runs. Meanwhile, Nico Hoerner is hitting .284 with nine home runs, 68 RBIs, and 98 runs. Dansby Swanson is batting .247 with 22 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 80 runs. Likewise, Ian Happ is hitting .247 with 20 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 84 runs.

But the Cubs have also had good pitching. Ultimately, Hendricks has been good. But the Cubs have thrived thanks to the emergence of Justin Steele, who is 16-5 with a 3.05 ERA. Significantly, he will start on Sunday.

The Cubs will cover the spread if they can get early hitting. Then, they need good pitching.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers started slowly. Regardless, they found a way to win the division. The Brewers persevered despite a struggling offense. Moreover, they dominated with the best pitching in baseball. Their hitting has been up and down. Therefore, they have work to do.

Willy Adames is batting .212 with 24 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 73 runs. Additionally, Christian Yelich is hitting .277 with 19 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 105 runs. These two hitters are the only bats that are swinging.

But the Brew Crew also has an excellent pitching staff that includes Woodruff, Wade Miley, and Corbin Burnes. Furthermore, the bullpen has also done an impeccable job in handling late-inning showdowns. The Brewers need this staff to continue to roll. Moreover, they must prepare for what will be an intense playoff battle that may include battles against the Los Angeles Dodgers and that dangerous lineup. Devin Williams has been exceptional, with an 8-3 record with a 1.56 ERA with 36 saves.

The Brewers will cover the spread if their bats can get going. Then, they need Rea to pitch well to give the Brewers a chance.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick

It's amazing that this could be a rematch next week. Ultimately, the Brewers are already toning it down and preparing for the playoffs. But the Cubs need to win. Therefore, expect to see them give everything they have in this game and the final two. The Cubs will do everything they can to cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+158)