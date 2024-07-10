Shota Imanaga heads to the mound for the Chicago Cubs as they face the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Orioles prediction and pick.

Cubs-Orioles Projected Starters

Shota Imanga vs. Corbin Burnes

Shota Imanaga (7-2) with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Imanaga went six innings last time out, giving up six hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would surrender three runs but take a no-decision in the loss to the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: Imanaga is 4-1 in seven road starts this year. He has a 2.88 ERA and a .241 opponent batting average on the road.

Corbin Burnes (9-3) with a 2.32 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP

Last Start: Burnes went six innings, giving up four hits a walk, and a home run in nthe game. Two runs would be surrendered, as Burnes took a no-decision in the loss to the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: Burnes have been dominant at home. He is 5-1 in ten starts, with a 1.78 ERA and a .236 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Orioles Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +152

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

TV: MARQ/MASN2

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Ian Happ leads the charge on offense. He is hitting .241 on the year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 52 RBIS, and has scored 47 times this year. Further, Happ has stolen seven bases and hit 20 doubles. Joining him in slugging well is Christopher Morel. Morel is hitting just .199 but has a .304 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, and has scored 38 times. He has also stolen seven bases. Cody Bellinger is hitting the best on the team this year. He is hitting .266 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 37 RBIs with his 38 runs scored on the year.

Ian Happ also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .400 over the last week with a .478 on-base percentage. Happ scored two home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs in the last week. Seiya Suzuki is also playing well. He is hitting just .227 in the last week but has two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored. Michael Busch is also scoring plenty of runs. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, two RBIS and five runs scored in the last five games.

Current Cubs have just 110 career at-bats against Corbin Burnes. They have hit .282 against him with a .347 on-base percentage. Dansby Swanson has been solid, going ten for 17 against Burnes with two home runs and six RBIs. Ian Happ also has success, going seven for 23 with three doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and four walks. Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger is three for 18 against Burnes, with a home run and four RBIs.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are tied for first in the majors in runs scored, while sitting sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Gunnar Henderson has led the way this year. He is hitting .293 on the year with a .384 on-base percentage. Henderson has 27 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 76 times. All of those marks lead the team. He has also stolen 14 bases. Adley Rutschman is having a great year as well. He is hitting .284 on the year with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs. He has scored 46 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Anthony Santander. Santander is hitting just .235 but has a .302 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 57 RBIs, and has scored 48 times.

Adley Rutschman has been driving in runs in the past week, but not hitting well. He is hitting just .105 in the last week but has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Gunnar Henderson is hitting great though. He is hitting .360 in the last week with a double, a triple, a home run, and three RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Scoring runs has been a major part of the game for Jordan Westburg in the last week. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a home run and an RBI. Still, he has scored five times in the last week.

Final Cubs-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This should be a great pitching match-up between two solid pitchers. Corbin Burnes should be a Cy Young favorite and has been dominant at home this year. Imanaga has been solid himself, but he has not been as good in the last six starts. In June, Imanaga had a 5.67 ERA, while he has a 4.50 ERA so far in July. Imanaga has given up three or more runs in five of his last seven starts. In his previous nine starts, he gave up three or more runs just once. With the better pitcher and the better offense, the Orioles should come away with a win.

Final Cubs-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-180)