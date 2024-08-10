ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs White Sox.

The Chicago Cubs are not going to make the playoffs. Their season is a total bust, a complete failure. However, they are actually playing great baseball right now. They are actually scoring runs. They are giving their starting pitchers help. The Cubs' long-dormant bats have come to life this week. Chicago has scored six or more runs in three straight games and four of its last five. It's a massive explosion from a team which has had one of the worst batting averages with runners in scoring position in the majors this season.

The Cubs' most recent game was a seven-run performance. The Cubs took an early seven-run lead and then held on for a 7-6 win over the White Sox on the South Side of Chicago on Friday. The Cubs won on the White Sox' home field in the first of two games on the weekend (the teams won't play on Sunday).

Chicago beat White Sox starter Garrett Crochet. Having defeated one of the Sox's better starters, the Cubs really have to like their chances of taking both games this weekend. Let's see what happens on Saturday evening.

Cubs-White Sox Projected Starters

Justin Steele vs. Chris Flexen

Justin Steele (3-5) has a 3.33 ERA. He has pitched far better than his record indicates. His record is a product of the lack of run support he has received on a regular basis. However, Steele did get six runs of support this past Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Cubs can give him five runs on a regular basis, Steele would stack up wins one after the other. Steele will try to be his normal self; he has to hope that the Cubs' bats will come alive for more than just one or two games, but for a full month, maybe even the full remainder of the season.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 versus the St Louis Cardinals: 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 54 IP, 42 H, 20 R, 6 HR, 11 BB, 54 K

Chris Flexen (2-11) has a 5.53 ERA. He has been a pinata this year for the White Sox. He is a bad starting pitcher on the worst MLB team we have seen in modern times. It seems highly likely that the White Sox — not yet at 30 wins for the season in the second week of August — will hit the 120-loss mark, a historic failure which won't soon be forgotten. Flexen can only put his head down, be a professional, and try to give his bullpen some rest by going at least five if not six innings.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 versus the Minnesota Twins: 1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 66 IP, 69 H, 34 R, 9 HR, 28 BB, 44 K

Here are the Cubs-White Sox MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-White Sox Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: -235

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Cubs vs. White Sox

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The pitching matchup is a total mismatch. Steele versus Flexen points to a Cubs wipeout of a horrible Sox team.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are going to have bad offensive games. The Sox, playing in a rivalry game, can keep it close and cover on the run line, getting a run and a half.

Final Cubs-White Sox Prediction & Pick

It's not complicated. The pitching matchup is way too lopsided to ignore the attractiveness of the Cubs on the run line. Cubs -2.5 is also worth a look for the better price.

Final Cubs-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5