The Chicago Cubs are looking for a two game series sweep as they take on the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs controlled the entirety of the game on Tuesday night. Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson each had three hits in the game. Swanson had two home runs, Hoerner had a home run himself, and Christopher Morel also homered in the game. The Cubs finished with four home runs on the game, but even more impressively, they stole five bases. Kyle Hendricks finished with 6 1/3 innings pitched, three runs allowed on four hits, and four strikeouts. Adbert Alzolay notched his 10th save of the season after striking out the side in the ninth.

Eloy Jimenez had two hits for the White Sox in the game. Andrew Vaughn finished with two RBI on the game, and Yoan Moncada had the other RBI after his grand slam was robbed by Seiya Suzuki. Michael Kopech suffered the loss after giving up nine hits, four earned runs, and allowing three home runs through five innings of work.

Marcus Stroman will start the game for the Cubs. Lance Lynn will get the start for the White Sox.

Here are the Cubs-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-White Sox Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+138)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Cubs vs. White Sox

TV: Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs showcased a lot of power Tuesday night, and that is not something that they normally do. However, Kopech is someone that is prone to giving up the long ball. Lance Lynn is the same way. Lance Lynn has given up a total of 28 home runs this season. The Cubs should be able to take advantage of that and get to Lynn in this game. Cody Bellinger is having an insane July, and he was held hitless in the first game. I would not expect that to happen again. With Bellinger, Swanson, and Hoerner, the Cubs have a great chance to grab another win in this one.

Stroman has been the Cubs best pitcher this season, along with Justin Steele. Stroman has struggled in his past few starts, but his season numbers are still very good. In 122 1/3 innings pitched, Stroman has a 3.09 ERA, and opponents hit just .210 off him. The White Sox struggle to hit the ball, and moreso they struggle to drive the ball in the air. Stroman should be able to get his ground ball outs and shut down the White Sox in this game.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Stroman has struggled lately. He has allowed four runs or more in four of his last five starts and the Cubs are 1-4 in that span. Stroman does get a lot of ground balls, and the White Sox hit a lot ground balls, but there is a possibility for the White Sox to get some baserunners in this one. If the White Sox can just continue getting on base, and take their walks in this game, they will score some runs. The White Sox will need to score some runs to stay in this game, as well.

One thing Lynn does very well is strike batters out. Lynn has 139 strikeouts on the season, and has the ability to strike out 10 or more batters in a game. The Cubs have a little bit of a strike out problem sometimes, and they can easily get caught looking plenty. The Cubs have struck out the 10th most times in the MLB. They struck out nine times in the first game of this series. Lynn can possibly rack up the strikeouts in this game. If he does that, the White Sox will cover this spread.

Final Cubs-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Lance Lynn gives up a lot of hits and home runs. The Cubs might strike out multiple times in this game, but I think they can work around that and score some runs. I am going to stick with the Cubs and bet on Stroman to have one of his better games. The Cubs should be able to put up another seven or more runs, and cover this spread.

Final Cubs-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+138), Over 9 (-110)