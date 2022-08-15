Cursed to Golf Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Story, and Details

Check out all the information you need to know about Cursed to Golf including details, trailer, release date, gameplay, and story here.

Cursed to Golf Release Date: August 18, 2022

Cursed to Golf is coming out on August 18, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch.

Turns out RPG stories revolving around golfing are a good idea. With the success of Golf Story by an entirely different developer, we get Cursed to Golf, yet another RPG Golf game.

Cursed to Golf Story

In Cursed to Golf, players take control of the recently-deceased protagonist The Cursed Golfer. Stuck in Golf Purgatory after a freak accident stole his life before taking the winning shot of an international golfing event, he has to ace holes to become the Golfling Legend and escape the otherworldly purgatory to freedom.

Each of the 70 levels divided into four distinct biomes are all handled by a ghostly Legendary Caddie, guiding you through the course to help you in your quest for revival and redemption.

Cursed to Golf Gameplay

Cursed to Golf is a 2D golf game with roguelite elements. Players will take on 2D side-scrolling levels, all with their own gimmicks and themes. Players will have to pass through the courses and ace the hole within the par count. Otherwise, the player will be taken right back to the beginning of the course. These levels will be full of obstacles, but thankfully, being The Cursed Golfer also has its perks. Use otherworldly powers to overcome these obstacles with over twenty-plus cards that represent different powers that you can make use of to hit the hole within the par count.

With over 70+ holes to experience and an entire world to challenge on the global leaderboards, Cursed to Golf will keep you swinging for the days to come.