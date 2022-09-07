Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update: Everything New

The Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Edgerunners Update brings a lot of changes – new Gigs, Weapons, and even adds Cross-Progression.

Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners Update New Content

Wardrobe

You can now change your outfit without affecting your armor stats. Up to 6 outfits can be created using owned pieces of clothing by interacting with the wardrobe inside any of V’s apartments or safehouses. You can swap between each outfit in the Inventory menu.

New Gigs

Concrete Cage Trap Gig type : SOS: Merc Needed Location: Watson, Kabuki Fixer: Regina

Desperate Measures Gig type: Thievery Location: Santo Domingo, Arroyo Fixer: El Capitan

Nasty Hangover Gig type: Search and Recover Location: Santo Domingo, Arroyo Fixer: Rogue



New Weapons

11 new weapons in total were added in this update.

6 firearms:

Kappa (Smart Pistol)

Senkoh LX (Tech Submachine Gun)

Hypercritical Iconic Precision Rifle (obtainable in Gig: Concrete Cage Trap)

VST-37 (Power Shotgun)

MA70 HB (Power Light Machine Gun)

Kyubi (Power Assault Rifle)

and 5 melee weapons:

Neurotoxin Knife (+ Iconic variant Blue Fang)

Punknife (+ Iconic variant Headhunter)

Claw (Axe)

Razor (Machete)

Cut-O-Matic (Chainsword)

Cross-progression

Cross-progression between platforms has been added. The latest save for every save type (e.g. Quick, Auto, Manual) will be downloaded from the cloud for seamless progression across platforms. This becomes available after logging in to your account, but it has some restrictions:

Saves from PC cannot be transferred to console. “Save files created on a less restrictive game version can’t be loaded on the more restrictive one,” CD Projekt Red says.

Saves from console to PC can be transferred.

Saves from PC to PC can be transferred.

Saves from console to console can be transferred, but it has caveats: For the game version without regional restrictions, it is only compatible with other unrestricted versions. For the game version with regional restrictions, saves are compatible with equal or less restrictive versions.

Saves from regional versions also have caveats: For saves created in a game version without regional restrictions, these can be loaded in a different regional version For saves created in a game version with regional restrictions, the save can only be loaded in a version for the same region.



Cyberpunk: Edgerunners content

New equipment and new Photo Mode features have been added, along with more secrets all across Night City related to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series.

Arcade game: Roach Race

A new mini game called Roach Race can now be played in arcade machines in Night City.

Photo Mode: Nibbles

After inviting Nibbles to V’s apartment, you can now include them in Photo Mode! Going into the “Pose” tab and choosing Nibbles in the “Character” section enables this.

Changelist

Gameplay

Inverted camera axis will now also apply to Photo Mode.

Increased the camera rotation angle in Photo Mode from 60/-60 to 90/-90 degrees, making vertical shots possible.

Added an option to modify V’s face and body at Ripperdoc clinics.

V won’t continuously fidget in Character Creation anymore.

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to pick up loot from drones.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to pick up loot if it was completely or partially obstructed by foliage collision.

Fixed NPC reaction when bumping into them.

Fixed an issue where panicked NPCs were idling or crouching instead of using a designated “hands up” animation.

If NPCs were staggered or knocked down while shooting, they will now continue to shoot aimlessly.

Adjusted some vehicles to the new Burn Out Mode introduced in Patch 1.5 and polished the tunes on many others.

Added a new AWD performance variant of the Thorton Colby called the CST40.

Fixed an issue where vehicles went in reverse when braking at low speeds.

Fixed an issue where jacking out of an Access Point shortly before the hacking minigame starts and then completing the minigame left the Access Point active, allowing to connect to it again.

Fixed an issue where the Biomonitor didn’t restore Health in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue where player’s HP went down incredibly fast under the effect of Burn if the NPC who applied that effect used the Sandevistan dash.

Lowered the selling price of the Target Analysis mod and changed the amount of crafting components required to craft it.

Weapons

Changed stats of the Stinger Iconic Knife. Attacks against poisoned enemies will now have a 100% chance to cause bleeding. Attacks against bleeding enemies will have a 100% chance to cause poison.

Rearranged weapons from the Long Blade category to different categories:

Moved the Chef’s Knife to the Knife category.

Moved the Tomahawk from Blunt weapons to Blades and placed together with the new Claw axe in the new Axe category.

Moved the Machete and the Kukri to the new Machete category together with the new Razor machete.

Replaced the standard Butcher’s Cleaver with an Iconic version. If a player owned a Butcher’s Cleaver, it will be replaced with a Knife. If a player owned a crafting recipe for Butcher’s Cleaver, they will be granted a Knife recipe of matching rarity.

Balanced Sniper Rifles. Sniper Rifles should now be only able to one-shot enemies after the player invests in this weapon archetype. Lowered damage output for the Overwatch Sniper Rifle. The Nekomata Sniper Rifle will now be easier to handle while charging.

Lowered the price of the Slaught-O-Matic Power Pistol available for purchase from vending machines.

Sir John Phallustiff will now have a new Iconic effect, increasing damage when hitting NPCs in the face. It will also have a chance to stun enemies with strong attacks. Gamepads will now be constantly vibrating while holding the weapon.

The O’Five Sniper Rifle will now have a new Iconic effect, causing bigger explosions that can light the targets on fire. The more enemies are burning, the bigger are the buffs the player is getting to Crit Chance and Reload Speed. It will now come with a unique scope and require 20 Body to equip.

The Divided We Stand Assault Rifle will now have a new Iconic effect. Bullets will now have a greater chance to miss the target, with a chance to explode into Biohazard clouds. Biohazard clouds are guaranted to poison nearby enemies.

The Yinglong Submachine Gun will now have a new Iconic effect. The chance to cause EMP explosions has been significantly increased. Clip size has been increased to help wreak havoc with EMP explosions.

Removed the scope slot from Tech Precision Rifles (M-179 Achilles and Widow Maker). If the player owned such a rifle with a scope attached, the scope will be removed and placed in the inventory.

Different types of knives will now have their own specified return times indicated in their tooltip.

Fixed an issue where Skippy had extremely low DPS on saves made on Patch 1.3 and 1.31.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to buy/craft ammo after reaching the ammo cap, wasting money/components.

Fixed an issue where Mantis Blades with damage mods emitted blinding lights upon use.

Melee quick attacks won’t apply status effects from the currently equipped and drawn weapon anymore.

Perks

Added new poison perks – Corrosive Poison and Critical Antidote (Ninjutsu skill tree), replacing Hasten the Inevitable and Neurotoxin perks respectively.

Fixed an issue where the Gun Whisperer perk didn’t work with the JKE-X2 Kenshin and the DR-12 Quasar.

Rebalanced the Long Shot perk. Now it grants bonus damage only up to a certain distance threshold.

Fixed an issue where crafting an item using an ingredient with a quest tag may not have removed that ingredient from the Inventory if the player had the Ex Nihilo perk.

Other Fixes

There are a lot more fixes and additions that can be viewed in the official patch notes here.