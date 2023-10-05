Popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a live-action project from CD Projekt Red and Anonymous Content.

CD Projekt Red announced on October 5 that they are teaming with Anonymous Content on a live-action project “set in the world” of Cyberpunk 2077.

The live-action Cyberpunk project is still early in development. CD Projekt Red and Anonymous Content are searching for a screeenwriter to pen the script. Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, and Bard Dorros of Anonymous Content will produce with Charlie Scully .Anonymous Content’s AC Studios will serve as the studio.

Anonymous Studios is known for award-winning films and series including The Revenant and Mr. Robot.

Additionally, the creatives behind Cyberpunk 2077 will be closely involved with the live-action project. This will ensure that the project still feels in line with the popular video game.

CD Projekt Red is known for The Witcher series — which has also been turned into live-action form with the help of Netflix.

Cyberpunk 2077 was initially released on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Win on December 10, 2020. It'd make its way to next-gen consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 15, 2022.

In the game, players assume the role of V (Gavin Drea/Cherami Leigh). He's a mercenary in Kight City, and when an experiment goes wrong, he's entangled with rock star/terrorist, Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves). Despite their differences, the two must work together to untangle themselves and save V. An expansion, Phantom Liberty, was released on September 26.

A live-action Cyberpunk series is an exciting prospect. The world is Blade Runner-like, which has a place given the void of big sci-fi films. Sure, there is Dune: Part Two out next week, but Blade Runner 2049 was the last of its kind. Hopefully, the teams at CD Projekt Red and Anonymous Content come up with something great.