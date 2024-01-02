Jakub Stancl's goal with 11 seconds left for Czechia stunned Canada in the quarterfinals of the World Juniors.

Czechia secured a shocking win over Canada in the quarterfinals of the World Juniors after Jakub Stancl scored a goal with 11 seconds left.

Jakub Stancl's goal for Czechia bounced off of Canada defenseman Oliver Bonk's foot and went into the net, giving Czechia a 3-2 lead. It was the second goal of the game for Stancl, who opened the scoring off the rush in the first period.

CZECHIA SCORES WITH 11 SECONDS LEFT! Jakub Štancl gets his second of the game after a crazy bounce into the Canada net.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/v86pgo2GY0 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2024

With the loss, Canada is eliminated from participating for a gold medal. It is the first time Canada has not won a medal at the World Juniors since 2019; the country had won back-to-back golds before the crushing defeat.

As always when Canada loses in a big international event like this one, there are a ton of reactions, either happy or devastated. Let's look at some of the best ones after the shocking loss.

not today canada — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) January 2, 2024

those faces… the sheer disappointment and pain and lethargy… i love watching canada lose pic.twitter.com/m6XzB3Tcza — gia (@femezoid) January 2, 2024

Hopefully this makes Hockey Canada realize that bringing 6-7 guys who “play the game the right way” over legit point per game players is not going to work any longer. Incredibly poorly constructed team. — Alex Metzger (@nhlsensandstuff) January 2, 2024

Two notes

– Don't take out frustrations here on the kids

– All the same, Hockey Canada needs to stop being cute and get back to bringing the best available. Even when the win-the-right-way model works, it involves a blue-chip guy or two carrying. Bring back Globetrotter rosters — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) January 2, 2024

Team Canada on the Guangdong Tigers next year pic.twitter.com/pg5UxgO1sV — Alex (@leafsplswin) January 2, 2024

It is unsurprising to see the critiques of the approach Canada took in this year's World Juniors. The team goes into every event expecting to win, and anything short of that is a failure. It will be interesting to see if any adjustments are made for next year.

For Czechia, it was an incredible win. They got off to a 2-0 start in the first period, but Canada tied it up in the second period with two goals from Matthew Wood and Jake Furlong. Canada out-shot Czechia 30-22 in the game, but ultimately the bounce of the puck went Czechia's way in the end.

Canada being eliminated throws a bit of a wrench into what people envisioned for this tournament. Czechia will try to keep this run going on Thursday.