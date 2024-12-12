Florida International University (FIU) made a splash in the college football world with their hire of former Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons as their new coach, signing him to a four-year deal following the departure of Mike McIntyre. Simmons, who comes to FIU after a successful run with the Rattlers, has received widespread praise from coaches across the football world.

“I am so happy for Willie. I’ve known him since 2003 when I went to Clemson as the wide receivers coach. I have so many great memories of working with Willie. He actually lived in my basement for about six months. My boy still thinks he’s their big brother. I’m so proud of his journey,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “Willie is well-prepared to lead the FIU program and have a positive impact on the lives of his players.”

Simmons joins FIU from Duke, where he served as the running backs coach for the past season. But, Simmons is still known for his success at the HBCU level as he built a powerhouse at Florida A&M. Simons led the Rattlers to a 45-13 record over six seasons, including a 34-5 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. Under his leadership, FAMU posted four consecutive nine-win seasons, capped by a 12-1 record and an undefeated SWAC campaign in 2023.

In 2023, Simmons guided FAMU to its first-ever SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl title, adding two HBCU National Championships to his résumé (2019 and 2023). He earned AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year honors in both 2022 and 2023 and was named SWAC Coach of the Year in 2023.

“What a great hire for FIU! Willie Simmons is a proven recruiter and winner,” said Chris Ballard, general manager of the Indianapolis Colts. “He will bring instant credibility to the program with high school coaches and players in Florida, thanks to his history recruiting the state and developing young men both on and off the field. The future at FIU is very bright with Willie in charge.”

Simmons’ teams were known for their balance and strong defense. In 2023, FAMU ranked in the top 20 nationally in 17 categories, including first in pass efficiency defense, second in third-down defense, and third in scoring defense. His squad finished the year with 11 consecutive wins, including a 35-14 victory over Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship and a 30-26 win over Howard in the Celebration Bowl.

“I'm so excited for Willie to be named the head coach,” said Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. “He is an incredible man and will be a wonderful ambassador for the university as he helps elevate the program to its fullest potential. Willie has a proven track record,” Norvell said of Simmons. “He and his family will be impactful in the community, and he will develop great young men who will not only achieve on the field but will represent FIU football in a first-class fashion.”

In an exclusive interview with Vaughn Wilson of HBCU Gameday following his departure from FAMU, Simmons spoke about his aspirations for the future.

“Throughout my coaching career, I've checked many boxes. I've been a play caller, a head coach, and even won a championship. I've guided players to the NFL and recruited at a high level,” Simmons said. “But there is still one box left unchecked – being an FBS coach at the Power Five level. While I have coached at the mid-major level, I want to make an impact on a national platform and lead young men at the highest level of college football. This step is pivotal for me, and that’s exactly why I’m taking it.”

FIU football has faced challenges in recent seasons, finishing with a 4-8 record in the last three years and a 1-11 mark the year prior. However, with Simmons now at the helm, the Panthers’ future looks promising. His ability to recruit top talent in Florida and build competitive teams is expected to help revitalize the program in the coming years.