Florida Atlantic University (FAU) football has struggled in recent seasons under Willie Taggart and the recently fired Tom Herman. Now, as the Owls search for their next head coach, reports suggest that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is the frontrunner.

However, there has also been talk around town about NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis potentially being considered for the role. While these names are generating buzz, there is one other candidate with extensive coaching experience in Florida who hasn't been mentioned: Willie Simmons, the former head coach at Florida A&M University(FAMU).

But former Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, now currently running backs coach at Duke University, should certainly be considered as a contender for the position. Simmons has built a strong track record over the past six years at FAMU. From 2018 to 2023, he led the Rattlers to a 45-13 overall record, including a 34-5 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. Under Simmons' guidance, FAMU posted four consecutive nine-win seasons, highlighted by a 12-1 record and an undefeated conference campaign in 2023.

That season, Simmons coached Florida A&M to their first-ever SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl title. They also captured two HBCU National Championships (2019 and 2023). Simmons earned back-to-back AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year honors in 2022 and 2023 and was named SWAC Coach of the Year in 2023.

Simmons has built a reputation for strong, balanced teams. In 2023, FAMU ranked in the top 20 nationally in 17 categories, including first in pass efficiency defense, second in third-down defense and total defense, and third in scoring defense. His squad finished the year with 11 consecutive wins, including a 35-14 victory over Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship and a 30-26 win over Howard University in the Celebration Bowl.

Having recruited top talent in Florida during his tenure at FAMU, Simmons knows the state's recruiting landscape and could be a valuable asset in attracting top athletes to FAU. He has also coached several players who have gone on to the NFL, including Xavier Smith, Isiah Land, Markquese Bell, and Terrell Jennings.

The Owls' current offense ranks near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference (AAC), sitting 11th in scoring, passing, and total offense. Simmons, who helped FAMU to the top offense in the SWAC, could provide the expertise needed to turn that around.

At Duke, Simmons has worked with a rushing attack that has gained 996 yards this season, led by running back Star Thomas, who has 742 yards on 180 carries. Meanwhile, FAU is currently on a five-game losing streak and will be looking to reset heading into the offseason.

With just two games remaining against fellow conference rivals UNCC and Tulsa, both teams holding 3-7 records, the Owls will need to finish strong as they continue their search for a new head coach. But, they should certainly consider the services of Willie Simmons if they want to revive their program and be a consistent contender.