There's not doubt that playing football is hard, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport gives 2026 Golden Globes presenter Hailee Steinfeld more credit than Josh Allen for leading the Buffalo Bills to a playoff win.

During Good Morning Football, Rapoport gave his two cents on the 2026 Golden Globes. Allen may be hurting from the Bills' playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he doesn't think Steinfeld will want to hear anything about it after spending hours at the Golden Globes while pregnant.

“The only thing I was thinking was like he [Josh Allen] flies home from Jacksonville, he's got a bloody nose, fingers all mangled, knees hurting, foot's hurting, he's like, Ugh, man, I've had a day, and then she's [Hailee Steinfeld] like, You've had a day? I've been at the Golden Globes, I've been walking around carrying this baby. I don't want to hear about your day,” Rapoport explained.

. @RapSheet is not a Golden Globes Insider BUT he still has some takes🍿 pic.twitter.com/hXOcnVrFiy — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 12, 2026

Still, Rapoport wishes the couple the best. It just sounds like Rapoport, who has been married for over a decade, knows the lay of the land.

“They [have] got a long marriage in front of them, hopefully,” Rapoport conceded, before continuing, “and that's basically what it's like.”

Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld missed each other because of the Golden Globes

Article Continues Below

Allen and Steinfeld missed each other's ventures on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. Earlier in the day, Allen and the Bills played their first playoff game of the year in Jacksonville.

Both found success. Steinfeld presented an award and stunned on the red carpet of the 2026 Golden Globes. Allen led the Bills to a dramatic postseason win.

The Bills were down by three points heading into the fourth quarter. They gave up a touchdown to the Jaguars, which gave them a four-point lead, with a little over four minutes left in the game. Allen led the Bills down the field in just under three minutes for a touchdown that would win the game.

Following the game, Allen reposted a picture of Steinfeld on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. So, it appears the couple were supporting each other from opposite sides of the country.