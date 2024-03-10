With Daisy Ridley poised to return to the Star Wars universe, rumors have circulated online about what the new film about Rey Skywalker and her new Jedi Order could end up entailing. Ridley will soon be getting some answers, herself, as the actor confirmed she will be getting her hands on a finished script fairly soon.
Ridley was on hand at the 2024 SXSW Festival to promote her new film Magpie when she addressed the progress of her new Star Wars film centered on the re-established Jedi Order. She revealed that, while she is not sure about the validity of the story rumors online, the script is taking shape and she was going to be getting her hands on a finished one fairly soon, according to Collider.
“I don't know! I mean, I think so. From the announcement, I don't think that's changed,” Ridley said about the rumors. “I know a script is happening, and I'm going to be reading it imminently, which is very exciting.”
The Ridley-led new Jedi Order film is one of three new Star Wars films in development at Lucasfilm, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set to direct. It will reportedly be set 15 years after the conclusion of The Rise of Skywalker and be the first entry in a new section of the Disney-owned Star Wars canon dubbed New Jedi Order.
“I'm very thrilled about the project because I think what we're about to create is something very special,” Obaid-Chinoy previously said about the film.
It will be some time before audiences get to see Ridley's new Star Wars film, though, as The Mandalorian and Grogu is reportedly set to be the first of the three films to hit theaters. Directed by Jon Favreau, it will center on The Mandalorian Din Djarin, his young foundling Grogu, and serve as the climax of interconnected series The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew.
Director James Mangold will helm the third film in development that will explore the origins of the Jedi, though little else is known about it.