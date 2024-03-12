They also say to strike while the iron is hot. For Daisy Ridley, the stove cooled soon after her last appearance in the Star Wars franchise, The Rise of Skywalker.
During a panel at SXSW (via Variety), Ridley confessed that there weren't a lot of roles being offered to her after her latest space adventure. It was an odd experience for her.
“There weren't that many offers coming in,” Ridley confessed. “It's not that there wasn't any… I remember finishing and thinking, ‘Oh, it's quiet and strange.'”
Which is a shame. Ridley also revealed that she didn't feel a sense of belonging in Star Wars until The Rise of Skywalker. “It took, honestly, making the third film till I felt like ‘Ok, I'm good. I deserve to be here,” Ridley said.
Things have picked up, though. Ridley has gotten plenty more work, which is a relief.
“It's been really busy and amazing and I've got to do so many different things for so many different people,” Ridley said. “It has been a different exploration of myself and my career.”
Daisy Ridley and Star Wars
Daisy Ridley gained notoriety for playing Rey in the latest Star Wars trilogy. That put her on the map as she subsequently landed roles in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express and Peter Rabbit.
After her Star Wars tenure was up, Ridley would star in Chaos Walking. Ridley would then star in smaller films like Sometimes I Think About Dying, The Inventor, and The Marsh King's Daughter. Her latest film, Magpie, premiered at the SXSW film festival.
Coming up, Ridley will return to Star Wars as Rey Skywalker. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is directing a new film in the universe that will feature Rey at the forefront. Ridley will also star in the forthcoming Gertrude Ederie biopic, Young Woman and the Sea.