John Boyega portrayed Finn in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy and has not been seen in the universe since The Rise of Skywalker. The actor recently ranked his three films and named the “worst” entry in the trilogy.

Doing an interview on First We Feast's Truth or Dad: Rapid Fire show, Boyega was asked to rank his three Star Wars films or else he'd have to “suffer the wrath of The Last Dab.” When the request to rank the films from best to worst, Boyega barely hesitated before excitedly saying, “Hell yeah I'll do it!”

He then called The Force Awakens “most definitely the best” before then naming The Rise of Skywalker second, and leaving him with an obvious last-place choice: The Last Jedi.

What is @johnboyega’s LEAST favorite Star Wars movie? In this episode of #TruthOrDabRapidFire, @johnboyega has two simple choices: tell the truth… or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB 🥵 ❤️‍🔥 **This episode was filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike. pic.twitter.com/CwZFbEcNvv — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) July 19, 2023

“And then the worst — in the most respectful sense — is Episode VIII [The Last Jedi]. But they're all lovely,” Boyega confessed.

His choice does make a lot of sense. After all, The Last Jedi was the Star Wars film that Boyega's Finn character had the least to do. The Canto Bight side quest was hardly consequential to the film itself, and it was a big step down from his role in The Force Awakens.

Outside of the galaxy far, far away, John Boyega has been doing some of his best work to date. In 2020, he led one of Steve McQueen's Small Axe films, Red, White and Blue, and then gave two stellar performances in Abi Damaris Corbin's Breaking and Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King. He stars in They Cloned Tyrone for Netflix alongside The Marvels star Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx.