Dating and together for nearly three years now, Hollywood's one of the most popular couples, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, were spotted seated together at the 2026 Golden Globes Awards. Jenner accompanied Chalamet, who was nominated and won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for Marty Supreme.

However, a picture now going viral on social media captured the couple in a hilarious moment. At midnight on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, Variety shared a picture on X showcasing Chalamet and Jenner in an extremely funny moment. While Jenner appeared to be flipping off at the cameras in a bold move, Chalamet stared at the camera, portraying a stone face. Looking completely unamused, the moment also attracted several comments from the fans.

“Billion-dollar vibes meet Hollywood charm,” wrote one fan. While another fan commented, “Bro is boring, man.” A few more comments under the post also read, “Marty got Aura,” “He’s unfazed,” and “They seem like they're having a fun time, good to see celebrities just being normal people enjoying themselves.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet get silly at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YOrUfcM34L — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2026

The two also fulfilled a couple-goal, when Chalamet won the best actor award and heard loving words from Jenner.

Kylie Jenner's message for Timothée Chalamet winning at the Golden Globes

Continuing his winning streak, Timothée Chalamet took home the Best Actor award at the 2026 Golden Globes. Shortly after receiving the award, Chalamet delivered a heartwarming speech sharing his gratitude to Josh Safdie, A24, his cast members, parents, and Kylie Jenner.

“For my parents, for my partner, I love you so much,” Chalamet said, to which Jenner was captured saying, “I am so happy.”

The 30-year-old actor is next set to star in Dune: Part Three, reprising his role as Paul Atreides.