While he couldn't be with his partner, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shouted out his wife after the team's playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars as actress Hailee Steinfeld appeared at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Allen reposted a picture of Steinfeld walking the red carpet on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, after the Bills' playoff game. He posted a drooling face and heart-eyed face emojis along with the picture.

Josh Allen posts Hailee Steinfeld on his story Best couple in the NFL pic.twitter.com/C0lv9QTKj6 — BillsMuse (@BillsMusee) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

As Steinfeld walked to the stage to present an award, the Golden Globes gave Allen and the Bills a shoutout as well. The announcer said, “Please welcome one of the stars of Sinners, Hailee Steinfeld—congrats on that Bills' win.”

Why did Hailee Steinfeld miss Josh Allen and the Bills' playoff game?

Steinfeld was preoccupied with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, explaining her absence from the Bills' first playoff game.

Article Continues Below

The Bills traveled to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars, winning in dramatic fashion. Allen led the team on a nine-play, 66-yard drive that took just under three minutes to take a three-point lead with just over a minute to go.

Trevor Lawrence then sealed the game, throwing an interception on the first play of the Jaguars' next drive. Two kneel-downs later, and the Bills secured Allen's first career road playoff win.

Allen played well in the Bills' first playoff game. He completed 28 of 335 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 33 yards and two scores.

Now, the Bills will head to Denver to play the Broncos in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The Broncos were the No. 1 seed in the AFC after going 14-3.

In 2025, Allen had another solid campaign. He threw for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns. Allen is coming off his first-ever NFL MVP, and he now hopes to win a Super Bowl for the first time in his career.