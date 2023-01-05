By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

It became a regular occurrence to see the Dallas Cowboys make a multitude of moves both on and off the field over the first six years of Dak Prescott’s run with the team. However, the Cowboys shied away from making any major changes to the team during the offseason, especially on offense.

The Cowboys decided to keep both head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the 2022 campaign. More so, Connor Williams was the only player who featured in at least 70 percent of snaps on offense last year who did not return to Dallas for this season.

For Prescott, as he spoke about on Thursday, it was quite important to him that the Cowboys opted to keep much of the same offensive group that helped the team win the NFC East title last season.

“The biggest point when you talk about not hiding your scars and using your pain as your motivation or your purpose or however you want to say it, is that the majority of these guys were here last year and felt that and felt how close we thought we were but then realized the things that we didn’t take care of,” Prescott said. “Then not only that, just to have all the coaches intact. I mean, that’s as big as anything as well. Talking about culture, talking about trust and belief.

“I don’t know if I’ve had that much consistency one year to another in my seven years, and I think that speaks on not only the success we’ve had this year but the way that we’re going to handle postseason.”

Prescott spent plenty of time in the offseason continuing to build chemistry with the starters on offense, and his work has paid off. The two-time Pro Bowler has posted career highs in several stats, including completion percentage (69.2 percent).

For now, the Cowboys need both a win over the Washington Commanders and a victory from the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 to clinch the NFC East. If Dallas fails to win the division, it will then go on to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round.