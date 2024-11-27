ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL 2024 Championships: Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev continues on the main card with the women's flyweight championship matchup between Dakota Ditcheva and Taila Santos. Ditcheva remains unbeaten in her professional career as she ran through her opponents to a 3-0 regular season in 2024 meanwhile, Santos has picked up where she left off with the UFC with wins in all three of her bouts inside the PFL SmartCage. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Ditcheva-Santos prediction and pick.

Dakota Ditcheva (13-0) went from winning a shot on this season of the PFL tournament after destroying the competition in the PFL Europe tournament. She kept her unbeaten record intact by finishing all three of her opponents this season in the very first round. Now, Ditcheva will look to become win the inaugural PFL Women's Flyweight Championship when she takes on her stiffest competition to date former UFC title challenger Taila Santos this Friday.

Taila Santos (22-3) surprisingly left the UFC to embark on her adventure toward a potential $1 Million with the PFL. She won all three of her fights with her new promotion en route to her first PFL Championship. Santos will be looking to become the first-ever PFL Flyweight Champion when she takes on top prospect Dakota Ditcheva in the PFL 2024 Championships.

Here are the PFL 2024 Championships Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL 2024 Championships Odds: Dakota Ditcheva-Taila Santos Odds

Dakota Ditcheva: -380

Taila Santos: +300

Over 2.5 Rounds: -166

Under 2.5 Rounds: +130

Why Dakota Ditcheva Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jena Bishop – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 11 (11 KO/TKO)

Dakota Ditcheva is set to secure the 2024 PFL Women's Flyweight Championship by defeating Taila Santos, building on her impressive undefeated record of 13-0. Throughout the season, Ditcheva has showcased her striking prowess, finishing all her opponents in the first round, including notable victories over Jena Bishop and Chelsea Hackett. Her diverse striking arsenal, which includes powerful punches, elbows, and knees, positions her as a formidable opponent for Santos. Ditcheva's confidence is palpable as she prepares for this championship bout, believing that her explosive fighting style will overwhelm Santos.

While Santos brings a wealth of experience and a strong grappling game, she may struggle against Ditcheva's relentless offense. Ditcheva's ability to keep the fight standing and dictate the pace will be crucial in this matchup. As she aims for a highlight-reel finish to cap off her perfect season, Ditcheva’s combination of speed, power, and tactical awareness makes her the favorite to claim the championship title and the accompanying $1 million prize on November 29.

Why Taila Santos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Liz Carmouche – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 (10 KO/TKO /4 SUB)

Taila Santos is poised to capture the 2024 PFL Women's Flyweight Championship by defeating Dakota Ditcheva, leveraging her extensive experience and well-rounded skill set. Santos enters this title bout with a solid record of 22-3 and has demonstrated her ability to compete at the highest levels, including a controversial decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC title. Her recent performances in the PFL, including victories over Liz Carmouche and Ilara Joanne, highlight her adaptability and tactical prowess. Santos's grappling ability will be crucial in this matchup, as she can effectively neutralize Ditcheva's striking and control the fight on the ground.

While Ditcheva has garnered significant hype with her impressive finishing rate, Santos believes that this pressure may be detrimental to her opponent. Santos's experience in high-stakes fights gives her an edge, as she can remain composed under pressure. With her striking power and grappling acumen, Santos is well-equipped to exploit any openings presented by Ditcheva. As she steps into the cage on November 29, Santos's determination and skill set position her as the favorite to claim the championship title and the accompanying $1 million prize.

Final Dakota Ditcheva-Taila Santos Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming 2024 PFL Women's Flyweight Championship, Dakota Ditcheva is favored to defeat Taila Santos and secure the title. With an impressive undefeated record of 13-0, Ditcheva has showcased her striking prowess, finishing 11 of her victories by knockout. Her recent performances, including three first-round KOs in the PFL season, highlight her explosive fighting style and confidence. Training at American Top Team alongside elite fighters, Ditcheva is well-prepared to face Santos, who is known for her grappling and striking skills. Taila Santos brings a wealth of experience with a record of 22-3 and a history of competing against top-tier opponents. However, she may struggle to match Ditcheva's speed and striking accuracy. Santos will need to implement a strong game plan to avoid engaging in stand-up exchanges. Ultimately, if Ditcheva can maintain distance and utilize her striking effectively, she is likely to secure a knockout victory and claim the championship title along with the $1 million prize on November 29.

Final Dakota Ditcheva-Taila Santos Prediction & Pick: Dakota Ditcheva (-380), Over 2.5 Rounds (-166)