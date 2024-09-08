ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It’s a running joke that the Dallas Cowboys will inevitably lose in the postseason, but they will be looking to turn that narrative around in 2024, and the team has enjoyed a ton of regular-season success in recent years.

As much as Dallas struggles in the playoffs, one thing they don’t lack is star power. CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are both electric and savvy bettors can profit by gambling on long-term plays for their performance this season. Let’s take a closer look.

CeeDee Lamb Over 1300.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

Lamb is an athletic specimen of a wide receiver who has an advantage against almost every defender he’ll face. Lamb has elite size at 6 foot five and 220 pounds with a 6 foot six wingspan. This distinct edge gives Lamb an advantage on most plays before the ball is even snapped. The defender not only has to figure out where the route is going and beat Lamb to the spot, but he also has to beat him physically at the catch point once they both arrive.

CeeDee Lamb 12+ Receiving Touchdowns (+260)

Lamb is a physical freak of nature at the wide receiver position who excels in all areas of the game, but it can be argued that he is at his best when it comes to finding the end zone. Lamb is a physical player who has a nose for pay dirt and will consistently fight to get to the promised land and put points on the board for his team.

He’s equally adept at outmuscling defenders and posting up for fades thrown within the red zone or burning defenders from midfield. Lamb can also take a screen pass, break one or multiple tackles, and find himself with plenty of open space. Once he sees a lane and open turf in front of him, the former Oklahoma State Cowboys star can turn on the jets and outrace pursuit defenders all the way to the end zone.

Lamb should have at least seven or eight touchdowns from within the red zone, whether posting up on fade routes or beating defenders to the inside and shielding his body to secure catches on slant routes. He could reach double-digit touchdowns from within the red zone alone, and after sprinkling in a couple of longer scoring plays, I’m confident in backing Lamb to exceed the total for this wager.

Dak Prescott Over 4075.5 Passing Yards (-112)

The only concern regarding Prescott’s ability to reach the score is whether he’ll have the volume of passing attempts to do so. Prescott is an incredibly talented quarterback, but he’s very good in the running game too.

The Cowboys are going to use Prescott in whatever way they feel is necessary to be successful, but if the coaching staff is smart, they will use him more as a pocket passer. The team has done well in the regular season in recent years, but they have a comically bad and lengthy history of coming up short in the postseason.

The Cowboys don’t really have much of a problem making the playoffs, it’s when they get there that everything falls apart and they really struggle. One way to reduce the likelihood of that happening again this season is by doing everything in their power to be as healthy as possible. That means reducing Prescott's exposure to unnecessary hits during the regular season.

He’s definitely going to still run the ball, but there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be encouraged to slide any time a defender even gets close enough to breathe on him. He won’t be fighting for extra yards during the regular season, which will make him slightly less effective as a runner. This could encourage the team to move away from using Prescott as a dual-threat quarterback and to lean more into the passing game and traditional ground game.

Another area that the team can improve in is how they prepare for the playoffs. Prescott is a very good passer, but he sometimes struggles throwing into tight windows against the better teams that he’ll play in the postseason. It would make a lot of sense for Dallas to give Prescott every opportunity to improve as a pocket passer, gain confidence, and build a stronger rapport with his pass catchers before the playoffs begin.

The Cowboys will accept slightly worse play in the regular season if it sets the offense up to be at their best when the chips are down in January and February. Because of that change in offensive philosophy, Prescott should enjoy plenty of opportunities to throw the ball more this year, more than he has ever had in the past. Dak is a talented passer and has elite receivers around him, especially the aforementioned Lamb, who is a superstar. If Prescott has the volume, which I believe he will, the yards should come naturally, and he’ll reach the over for this prop bet with ease.