Preseason games never tell the whole story of a team, and the first one certainly won’t. Nothing that happens on Saturday should fully convince anyone of anything good or bad about the 2022 Dallas Cowboys. That doesn’t mean there won’t be questions answered, jobs won or lost, and adjustments made on the field as the Cowboys prepare for the regular season. Saturday won’t reveal Dallas’ true standing ahead of the new year, but here are some bold predictions for the Cowboys’ preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys Preseason Week 1 Predictions

4. Will Grier will emerge as the frontrunner for the backup quarterback job

Cooper Rush performed admirably in Minnesota last year when Dad Prescott went down with a calf strain. Rush’s first NFL start ended in a gritty win over a decent football team on the road. Not much more could be asked of an NFL backup. This year it was Will Grier making waves in Oxnard. Multiple reporters at Cowboys training camp have taken notice of Grier’s playmaking ability at camp. Grier’s arm talent has become apparent this offseason thanks to deep balls like the one he completed to Noah Brown on Aug. 6:

Noah Brown continues to put together a wonderful camp. Wonderful body control to come down with this long ball from Will Grier. pic.twitter.com/BLYmgtx3Ru — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 6, 2022

Mike McCarthy has had an eye on Grier as well. On Thursday, Sports Illustrated’s Schuyler Callahan reported McCarthy’s musings on Grier’s development during a presser in Oxnard

“I think Will has made a step,” McCarthy told reporters. “Clearly. I think Will has done a really nice job with his reps. You can feel the command. I think coming in at the time he came in, the language barrier is always a challenge when you go into a new system like ours. I think it’s clear that he’s playing much quicker and he’s making plays. I do think he has the type of playmaking ability to not only make plays in the pocket but out of the pocket.”

Grier did come down with a groin injury toward the end of camp. His availability for Dallas’ first preseason game of the year is still in question. If the third year quarterback can go, Cooper Rush’s status as QB2 in Dallas may be in jeopardy.

3. The secondary will be Dallas’ worst defensive unit

For the first time in a long time, the Cowboys’ defense looks stronger on paper than their offense. Dan Quinn at the helm of a talented and young group of players led by superstar linebacker Micah Parsons makes this defense different than those of seasons past. The defensive backs are better this season than they have been in years as well. Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Trevon Diggs, and Anthony Brown combine to make up one of the more capable secondaries in the league.

The secondary won’t be a weakness for Dallas all season long. Saturday evening could be a different story. The Broncos have had a lot of talent in their wide receiver room for a while now. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Judy, and K.J. Hamler are a formidable trio of pass catchers. Denver’s passing game should look much different this season than they have recently. Because of this, it stands to reason that the Broncos will spend a lot of snaps dialing in their passing attack in preseason. According to a report by Mike Florio of NBC Sports, Russell Wilson is unlikely to play much in Saturday’s exhibition. Even so, it’s likely that Dallas’ first-team secondary plays limited snaps as well. That leaves players like Nahshon Wright, Israel Mukuamu, and Quandre Mosley to patrol the secondary against the Broncos’ talented group of wideouts.

2. Terence Steele will impress

When the Cowboys moved on from La’el Collins this offseason, Terence Steele took full control of the right tackle position in Dallas for the first time in his career. After two years of swing tackle gigs, spot starts for injured players, and short stints as a starter, Steele is now the guy. Steele made a big jump last season, but he hasn’t fully proven himself just yet. Some observers at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard noted the third-year tackle having a hard time with Parsons in practice. Associated Press reporter Schuyler Dixon caught one clip of Parsons putting the moves on Steele at one practice:

Parsons sack, blowing by Terence Steele. pic.twitter.com/hWTjX1sXip — Schuyler Dixon (@apschuyler) August 9, 2022

Parsons is a special talent and a fantastic pass rusher. Not many players will line up across from Steele this season who can match Parsons’ athleticism and skill. Certainly not Dre’Mont Jones or any of the other Broncos edge rushers. Parsons can make a lot of offensive linemen look bad. When Steele puts a hand in the ground Saturday evening, he will reap the rewards of those practice reps he got against one of the best defenders in football.

1. Noah Brown will lead the team in receiving yards

This one comes with the caveat of CeeDee Lamb playing an abbreviated role in Saturday’s game. It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys’ best receiver taking too many reps in the first preseason game of the year.

Noah Brown is a different story.

Dallas has more snaps to go around in the wide receiver room than in recent years. The competition between Brown, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston, and the rest of the Cowboys’ wideouts in camp has been fierce. Brown had an impressive camp. Saturday night will be his first chance to prove that the tools he flashed in practice can translate to the game. If Brown can pull down a deep ball or two like this one that Jon Machota of The Athletic filmed at practice, he might find himself leading the Cowboys in receiving yards after the first preseason game of the year:

There will be a big opportunity for Brown and many others on Saturday.