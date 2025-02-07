Now that the dust has settled, it's clear that this was one of the most chaotic trade deadlines in league history. In fact, the Dallas Mavericks were at the center of the fiasco, as they were part of possibly the most lopsided trade in the record books.

Despite fresh from an appearance at the 2024 NBA Finals, the Mavericks surprisingly gave up their franchise player, Luka Doncic. It's safe to say that this was the Mavericks' biggest mistake at the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Giving up the next face of the NBA

If there was a trade that shook the NBA to its core, it was the Luka-AD swap. In a three-team trade between the Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Utah Jazz, Dallas received Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round draft pick. In the process, they gave up Luka, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber. While Davis would ultimately address their need on defense, it was a no-brainer for any general manager that a 25-year-old Luka was supposed to be untouchable. Apparently, that was not the case for Nico Harrison.

In a Mavericks uniform, Luka averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor. Although he had weight and injury concerns, those didn't exactly outweigh what he had done for the franchise at a young age. Right from the get-go, he proved to be as good as advertised by taking the NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Just last season, he took the NBA scoring title before leading Dallas to its first Finals appearance since 2011.

With Luka's departure, it remains to be seen how his absence will hurt the Mavericks. However, as of now, Dallas looks like the clear losers of this blockbuster deal. Let's also not forget, Davis has yet to taste playoff success as the main cornerstone of a franchise. Prior to moving to Los Angeles, the 10-time NBA All-Star struggled to make a deep run with New Orleans. It needed a move to the Lakers and a team-up with LeBron James before he could win his first title. While he should be surrounded with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson in Dallas, questions regarding fit and availability could affect his stint.

Anthony Davis' injury history

Davis is considered to be one of the premiere centers in the NBA today. He's also having one of the best seasons of his career thus far, averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. He has also been relatively healthy this year, suiting up 42 games for the Lakers prior to the trade. The former NBA champion should easily address the Mavericks' defensive woes. However, his health has always been suspect.

After winning a championship with the Lakers in 2020, Lakers fans will not forget how Davis' injury hampered the Purple and Gold's title defense. In fact, he has dealt with a myriad of knee, heel, and calf issues. While his health has been better for the past few seasons, it remains to be seen whether he can keep it up in Dallas. He's currently still recovering from an abdominal strain. At 31 years old, his health is a ticking time bomb.

While the team will surely have to monitor AD's health, let's not forget that fellow stars Irving and Thompson already had their fair share of struggles to stay on the court. On paper, the Mavericks are a star-studded cast. However, given that their health will always be put into question, it remains to be seen how far this team will go with Davis at the helm.

Dallas Mavericks just got older

While the Mavericks did get Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick from the blockbuster exchange, there are questions surrounding the Mavericks' new big three regarding their age. Davis is already 31 years old, while Irving and Thompson are 32 and 34 respectively. While they're still pretty much capable of doing damage, the concern is how long the Mavericks can stay competitive with these three stars leading the franchise.

To make matters worse, let's also take into consideration how Harrison also sent a 24-year-old Quentin Grimes for a much older Caleb Martin in a separate deal. Ultimately, the Mavericks just got older after the trade deadline. While it was ultimately a win-now move, it was also a huge gamble on Dallas' part.

Nonetheless, fans in Dallas won't have to wait long to see the aftermath of the team's shocking deadline moves. For now, the Mavericks are at the eighth seed with a mediocre 26-25 record. The 2024 Western Conference champions have their work cut out for them as they attempt to make a return to the Finals.