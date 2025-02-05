After a shocking weekend, Anthony Davis is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks and he had to let his new team know to check his resume! The world is still in collective shock over the move that saw budding franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic get traded to the Lakers for Davis early Sunday morning.

With the trade now official, the Mavericks social media team looked to reintroduce Mavericks fans to their new star. However, the graphic that they posted listing his accomplishments was a bit off: Anthony Davis is a 10-time NBA All-Star after securing the latest honor this season.

Davis went to the Instagram comments to correct the record, saying “****10X All-Star” before doing another comment with rolling laughing emojis.

Davis is ready to prove why he's one of the league's top players as he prepares to hit the court for the Mavericks. Although he missed Dallas's game against Philadelphia tonight, his debut with the team is just around the corner. During the Mavericks' shoot-around on Tuesday, the All-Star big man shared a possible timeline for his debut, as reported by Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“I'll go through a workout today, see how I feel, and depending on that, get another one in tomorrow,” Davis said. “And then depending on that, see how I feel. If not Thursday, then more than likely Saturday at home.”

Unless there are any setbacks, Davis is expected to make his Mavericks debut at home on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. However, he hasn’t ruled out the chance of playing on Thursday against the Celtics in Boston.

Both games will be an important measuring stick of what the new-look Mavericks can achieve against other contending teams. The acquisition of Anthony Davis will surely help them maintain their status as a contending team, with his game-changing defensive talents and his high-level offense that led him to be selected as an All-Star once again this season.