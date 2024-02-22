Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother has taken criticism from fans about his roster spot.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the face of the franchise for the Milwaukee Bucks, his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo has seemingly been just as much in the spotlight. Thanasis rarely plays for the Bucks and many fans have speculated as to whether or not he actually deserves his roster spot. Some have claimed that he's only there because of Giannis. But count Damian Lillard as someone who believes that Thanasis more than deserves his roster spot on the Bucks.

“I see a lot of that stuff on social media about TA. It's a lot of guys that might feel like they were more talented, have more ability, but they could never take his spot,” Damian Lillard said. “People try to be funny. I would put good money that a lot of people talking on Twitter wouldn't be able to beat him in a game of one-on-one.”

Lillard continued describing the role that Thanasis Antetokounmpo plays for the Bucks saying, “You're not going to find a guy that's more about the team, that shows up and works hard. . .he's the top, top of the line at his role on our team. I have a hard time seeing anybody coming in that could replace at what he does for our team.”

Thanasis was originally drafted by the New York Knicks with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He only ended up playing two games for the Knicks during the 2015-16 season. He's spent the past five seasons with the Bucks and was part of the 2021 championship team.