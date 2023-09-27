Damian Lillard is an American basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard spent his entire career with the Portland Trail Blazers, accumulating a lot of accolades. He is a seven-time All-Star, NBA Rookie of the Year, All-NBA First Team in 2018, four-time All-NBA Second Team, and was on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. This helped Lillard accumulate a net worth of $100 million.

He was not a big recruit out of high school but turned a college career at Weber State into a successful NBA career. Lillard has also enjoyed moderate success as a rapper. The NBA star has been in the media lately as he was trying to move to a team other than Portland. He was trying to move to a more successful team that gave himself a better chance of winning a championship. Through it all, Damian Lillard's wife, Kay'la Hanson, has stood by his side.

Lillard's trade request concluded before the start of training camp when the Trail Blazers sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Blazers got Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton in return, while the Blazers also sent Jusuf Nurcic to the Phoenix Suns. The possibility of a Giannis and Lillard duo will be a storyline throughout the 2023-2024 season. Lillard isn't the only one whose life will be turned upside down with the news of this trade, as his wife Kay'la Hanson will also be moving to Wisconsin.

Who is Damian Lillard's wife, Kay'la Hanson?

The couple were together for a while before finally tying the knot in September 2021. Even though they haven't always been married, they share three kids after the birth of twins in January 2021.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Let's look at Kay'la Hanson's life outside her relationship with Damian Lillard.

Kay'la Hanson's background

Hanson was born on Nov. 8, 1991, in Las Vegas. She went to Legacy State High School and was a pre-med student at Weber State. After graduating from Weber State in 2014, she earned a nursing degree at Nightingale College in Salt Lake City.

After the birth of her kids, she is pursuing other interests. She is currently a celebrity, entrepreneur, and beauty salon owner. Hanson still does some time as a healthcare professional. She has been a registered nurse at a healthcare facility for six years.

She is the owner of a cosmetic nail business called DIPPED and runs another venture named KASICS. Hanson is pursuing a doctorate in the nurse practitioner program at the University of Portland.

Damian Lillard, Kay'la Hanson's relationship

The couple met when they were both attending Weber State. Despite going their separate ways to pursue their careers, the couple continued dating for 10 years before getting engaged in 2020. They tied the knot in September 2021 with close friends and family in attendance in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Lillard proposed to his wife at the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. This was a full-circle moment, as Hanson had been there for Lillard's entire journey.

The couple have three children, the first-born being Damian Jr. in March 2018. The couple then had a set of twins in 2021, a daughter named Kali and a son named Kalii.

Damian Lillard's public perception has changed since his trade request was revealed. The superstar was once revered for his loyalty to the Portland franchise in an era of superteams. However, he is now going back on that to join Giannis in Milwaukee.

With Lillard wanting to pursue an NBA title instead of endure a rebuild in Portland, it seems that he has the full support of his family, and that is all he should consider. After all, they are the ones being uprooted from the home they've known for 11 seasons so that Lillard can attempt to realize his dream of an NBA championship.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Damian Lillard's wife Kay'la Hanson.