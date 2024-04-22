No Giannis Antetokounmpo, no problem for the Milwaukee Bucks. Damian Lillard completely lit up in his first NBA Playoffs game for the Wisconsin-based team. Everyone else on the squad executed flawlessly to prevent anyone from the Indiana Pacers from getting any sort of momentum to pop off. However, it was not a player on the court who received a bunch of praise after the matchup. Rapper GloRilla shined the most in the hearts of Bucks fans.
Damian Lillard could not be stopped by anyone on the Pacers. He knocked down 11 out of his 24 field goal attempts and went six for 11 from three-point range for 35 points. The Bucks' star guard also dropped three assists and grabbed six rebounds to round out his all-around NBA Playoffs performance. Usually, these types of production are attributed to when he flips the switch in the postseason. This time around, GloRilla was the hilariously speculated reason for why he torched the Pacers.
A lot of Bucks fans seem to agree. They even dropped funny statements about Damian Lillard and GloRilla.
“Where were you when GloRilla saved the Bucks season,” a fan wrote.
Some members of the Bucks faithful even thought they saw flashes of how Lillard looked with the Portland Trail Blazers, “Glorilla might’ve brought Dame back to life man wow.”
Others even attributed the whole win to the 24-year-old rapper, “The Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Indiana Pacers. Thank you GloRilla. I know Khris got me. Hit the music.”
So, why is she getting all the love? Well, the rapper had some advances to Lillard after his divorce. They even took a photo at All-Star weekend with GloRilla. At times, she even publicly stated how much she wanted the Bucks star in her life. The best part was when she wore a Lillard jersey with his number before the NBA Playoffs clash. Fans must have seen this and made far-reaching conclusions.
Bucks decimate the Pacers
Lillard was not the only one that propelled the Bucks into a victory. Everyone else clamped up their opponents and did well. The Tyrese Haliburton-led Pacers were limited to a poor 21.1% three-point shooting percentage. Hitting only 39.6% of their shots from all three levels of scoring was also not much help. Haliburton could not do much as he only contributed nine points and eight dimes.
Even when Pascal Siakam started heating up, the Bucks' defense still suffocated him. Despite reaching 36 points in this NBA Playoffs game, it took him 15 makes on 25 shots to get there which is a big win.
Offensively, Khris Middleton was also a big help for the Bucks. He sank nine out of his 14 field goal attempts for 23 points. Middleton also racked in 10 rebounds for a big double-double. The Bucks big men duo of Bobby Portis Jr. and Brook Lopez were big contributors too. These two combined for 26 points alongside 15 rebounds and four assists.
The Bucks can continue to build up momentum and wait for Giannis Antetokounmpo's return. If they are able to sweep the Pacers, a title run is looking more likely.