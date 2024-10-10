ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set for another UFC betting prediction and pick as UFC Vegas 98: Royval vs. Taira continues to roll on ESPN+. This next bout takes us to the Bantamweight (135) Division as Jackson Wink’s Dan Argueta will take on Cody Haddon representing Australia. Check out our UFC odds series for our Argueta-Haddon prediction and pick.

Dan Argueta (9-2) has gone 1-2-0-2 inside the UFC following his stint on The Ultimate Fighter. His last three fights have ended awkwardly with a premature stoppage, an overturned decision, and a loss in his most recent fight. He’ll look to get back on track as the slight betting underdog in this matchup. Argueta stands 5’7″ with a 68-inch reach.

Cody Haddon (7-1) will be making his UFC debut following a submission win on Dana White’s Contender Series. He’s the No. 1-ranked Bantamweight coming out of Australia and New Zealand, winning his last five consecutive bouts via stoppage. He’s looking to make a strong impression as the betting favorite in his first fight on the big stage. Haddon stands 5’7″ with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: Dan Argueta-Cody Haddon Odds

Dan Argueta: +145

Cody Haddon: -175

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +135

Why Dan Argueta Will Win

Dan Argueta had a rough run through The Ultimate Fighter, but he remained resilient and went a perfect 5-0 under the LFA promotion before receiving the call back to the UFC. Since returning, however, he’s had a string of bad luck and notched just one win against Nick Aguirre in five UFC appearances. Still, his heart and will to keep moving forward is his biggest strength and he’s a tough opponent for anyone to face, especially in their debut fight.

Dan Argueta will be looking to improve his striking ahead of this fight, but his clearest path to victory is through his chain wrestling and stringing together takedowns. He’s a very tough fighter to deal with when working on top of his opponents and he stands to win valuable control time on the ground if he’s able to get Haddon on his back. Look for Argueta to work the takedowns early and often as he tries to wear his opponent out along the fence.

Why Cody Haddon Will Win

Cody Haddon is on a blistering path to his UFC debut, but he’s been known throughout the Australian regional circuits as one of the best prospects they have to offer. His only loss came to UFC star Steve Erceg back in 2021, but he’s otherwise been perfect and very impressive leading up to this debut. He also has five of his seven wins coming by way of finish, making him very dangerous on the feet and a submission threat on the ground.

Cody Haddon is a very clean prospect and he showed virtually no weaknesses during his DWCS fight to earn a contract. He’s very strong for his size and while Dan Argueta has the wrestling edge over him, Haddon is extremely equipped to stuff the takedowns and keep this fight on the feet where he’s most dangerous. Look for his quick boxing combinations up the middle as his opponent tends to get lazy when entering into the striking pocket.

Final Dan Argueta-Cody Haddon Prediction & Pick

Both men are looking to prove something in this fight as Dan Argueta tries for his first win since 2023 and Cody Haddon looks to impress on the UFC stage for the first time. Cody Haddon is the rightful betting favorite due to his current winning streak and rising stock as a prospect. He’s won his last five fights, coming out of each unscathed as he’s ready to see a step-up in competition.

Dan Argueta will certainly be Haddon’s toughest opponent to-date, but that shouldn’t deter him from pressing the action and letting his hands fly. Argueta will certainly see success during this fight if he’s able to control the wrestling exchanges and keep his opponent on his back. However, we’ve see great ability from Cody Haddon to stuff the takedowns and wrestle defensively, so expect the majority of this one to take place on the feet.

If we see both fighters engage in a back-and-forth striking affair, we have to favor Cody Haddon’s versatility and nose for finding the knockout. He’s an extreme opportunist and he’ll likely expose whatever holes he finds within Argueta’s game. For our final prediction, let’s roll with Cody Haddon to get the win behind his superior striking and ability to neutralize Argueta’s wrestling offense.

Final Dan Argueta-Cody Haddon Prediction & Pick: Cody Haddon (-175)