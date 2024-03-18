Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has just aired, and one of the main focuses of the docuseries, Dan Schneider, issued a response.
The ID (Investigation Discovery) series highlights the toxic work environment at Nickelodeon in the late '90s and early 2000s.
Schneider was a massive part of it all, considering he produced and created several popular shows, like The Amanda Show, All That, iCarly, and more.
The series features interviews with previous employees and actors at Nickelodeon during this time, who claim how toxic Dan was while working there. It ranged from unfair treatment of women, sexualized jokes added into shows, and him just being, well, a jerk.
Now, he has released a statement, Deadline reported.
Statement from Dan Schneider in response to Quiet On Set
“Dan expected and asked a lot from his teams,” the statement reads. “They worked long hours and consistently made successful shows. In the challenges of production, Dan could get frustrated at times, and he understands why some employees found that intimidating or stressful.”
It continues, “In a career spanning 30+ years, Dan worked with thousands of people, many of whom still tell him how much they enjoyed and appreciated working on his shows. But he also knows some people did not have a positive experience, and he is truly sorry for that.”
“Remember, all stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts,” the statement added. “A standards and practices group read and ultimately approved every script, and programming executives reviewed and approved all episodes. In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny.”
Quiet On Set has set off a firestorm of reactions.
For example, one, from Amy Berg, a former assistant at Nickelodeon, posted how he was a “f—king asshole” and “a psychological tormentor” on X.
My only comment re: Quiet on Set. pic.twitter.com/VhTt6w1JYB
— Amy Berg (@bergopolis) March 18, 2024
Here are some other reactions…
Holy shit season 1 is portraying Dan Schneider as psychopath. If true, he’s a horrific human being. pic.twitter.com/uN41BBsW1m
— Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF❌ (@JMeanypants) March 18, 2024
Dan Schneider basically sexually harassed all us kids by intentionally putting sick shit in his shows. He got off knowing he was subliminally exposing us to sexual shit. And destroyed some of our favorite child actors/comedians. We all need to pay him a visit. #QuietOnSet
— Billion Dollar Bran (@BillionBran) March 18, 2024
Disturbing footage resurfaces of child abuser Dan Schneider in a hot tub with 16-year-old Amanda Bynes on the set of “The Amanda Show” following the release of the explosive Nickelodeon exposé docu-series “Quiet on Set” that released last night pic.twitter.com/07EHMITiDC
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) March 18, 2024
Whatever the case may be, Nickelodeon and Dan Schneider parted ways in 2018 due to multiple complaints of abusive behavior.
Quiet On Set continues tonight on ID.