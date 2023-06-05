The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 officially kicked off last week with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as the coaches. Dana White during the post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 74 remained uncertain whether or not we will see Conor McGregor fight against Michael Chandler this year.

Dana White says he isn't concerned about not yet having a date for Conor McGregor's return against Michael Chandler. "These guys got s***loads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys back in and get them fired up to get in and fight." pic.twitter.com/NTODKr9wMy — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 4, 2023

McGregor was reportedly expected to enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool but has not given in his paperwork to officially be considered in the testing pool. It would take six months and at least two negative test results before Conor McGregor can be allowed to fight in the UFC again. While this seems to be a big red flag, Dana White seems not to be worried.

“I never get concerned,” White told reporters, at UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference. “We have a massive roster of people that want to come in and people that are ready to fight and people that want to be Conor McGregor.”

Even though a Conor McGregor fight with Michael Chandler would be the biggest fight of the year, Dana White still feels that he “can't think like that” about the fight potentially not happening. He thinks that after everything was said and done with The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor seemed “happy he was a part of it” and that he believes “he felt it again and felt like he wants to back to fighting”.

While getting McGregor to come back to fight would be ideal but it's easier said than done. When he is someone who is already as successful as McGregor is they don't need to fight to make a living anymore and Dana White knows that.

“The one thing you guys have to understand is this kid has so much money. It’s like Khabib now. These guys got sh*tloads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys in and get them to get in and fight.”

Twitter hasn't taken it too kindly about there being no fight on the horizon for Conor McGregor despite him being a coach on the newest season of The Ultime Fighter.

