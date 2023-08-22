We all knew Daniel Ricciardo was coming back to F1 23, but now we officially know his release date in the game. The news was announced on EA Sports F1 23's X (formerly, Twitter) account. The video showed an ectstatic Ricciardo excited to return to Codemasters' racing sim series. Let's dive right in and find out when the King of Smiles returns to the series.

The video shows the video crew testing out Ricciardo by asking him to show what he's got in the game. Ricciardo selects his team, AlphaTauri, along with his newly implemented in-game model.

After seeing this, Ricciardo shouts “EA Sports, I'm back in the game!”

Daniel Ricciardo F1 23 Release Date – August 29th

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Daniel Ricciardo comes to F1 23 on Tuesday, August 29th. The post didn't say what time he was coming out, but rest assured he'll be coming out that day.

Ricciardo's return to F1 in real life sparked his return to the video game series. Codemasters assured fans he would and less than a month later they confirmed his return.

AlphaTauri signed Ricciardo after a dissapointing season from Nyck De Vries which saw the young driver accrue no points for his team over halfway through the 2023 season. His best performance came in the form of a 12th place finish in Monaco. Formula One is an unforgiving sport, which means if you don't show results instantly, you may get the boot. The same may soon be said for Yuki Tsunoda, who's only helped the team earn three points this season.

In Ricciardo's first two races, he hasn't quite lived up to expectations, yet. He finished 13th in Hungary and 16th in Belgium. AlphaTauri isn't finding the results they were looking for yet in Ricciardo, but it's still early in his tenure with the team. He'll get the chance to prove his worth at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, which takes place this Sunday in the Netherlands.

We're mostly curious to see Ricciardo's rating in F1 23. Considering he's reached a decline in recent years, we don't expect it to be anything grand.

For more Formula One or gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.