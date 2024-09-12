ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set for yet another betting prediction and pick as the UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche UFC Main Card gets underway from The Sphere in Las Vegas. This next bout takes place in the Lightweight (155) Division as Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber will take on Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics in an exciting matchup on Mexican Independence Day. Check out our UFC odds series for our Zellhuber-Ribovics prediction and pick.

Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) has gone 3-1 inside of the UFC octagon since 2021. Since suffering a loss in his debut fight, he hasn’t looked back, notching three consecutive victories over the likes of dangerous opponents. Most recently, he beat Francisco Prado unanimously and now comes into this Main Card showing as the clear betting favorite. Zellhuber stands 6’1″ with a 77-inch reach.

Esteban Ribovics (13-1) comes into this fight with a 2-1 record since 2023 after his DWCS contract win. Since suffering the first loss of his career, Ribovics bounced back with victories over Kamuela Kirk and most recently Terrance McKinney. Now, he’ll look to propel his stock even more as he takes on another willing striker. Ribovics stands 5’10” with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the Noche UFC 306 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Noche UFC 306 Odds: Daniel Zellhuber-Esteban Ribovics Odds

Daniel Zellhuber: -230

Esteban Ribovics: +190

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +165

Why Daniel Zellhuber Will Win

Daniel Zellhuber will be yet another promising talent representing the Mexican people during Noche UFC 306 with his stock as a contender rising with each passing victory. Known for his knockout abilities on the feet, he’s had to adjust to UFC-level competition and has seen three decisions thus far, two of which he’s been able to win unanimously. Much of that can be attested to his defensive strategies and ability not to get hit. While his striking output can sometimes suffer as a result, Zellhuber remains active on the feet and is quick to utilize his leg kicks as well. Look for him to implement those early as he tries to stifle the movement of Ribovics.

Daniel Zellhuber will also have a significant reach advantage during this fight and should use it to create space if he’s smart about it. His opponent prefers to close the distance and brawl from within the pocket, but Daniel Zellhuber can generate much more power striking at range and becomes more of a threat from there. If he’s able to control the range and find his kicks up the middle, Zellhuber should do enough in deterring Ribovics from walking him down. His 94% takedown defense will also serve him well as Ribovics is known to grab a leg and shoot in desperate times.

Why Esteban Ribovics Will Win

Esteban Ribovics makes his fourth walk to the UFC octagon and he has yet to be a part of a boring fight to this point. Each time out, we’re guaranteed to see Ribovics trade punches in the pocket as he’s about as willing as strikers come. He’s not all too concerned for his own well-being as he typically throws caution to the wind when walking his opponents down, but he’s proven to be very durable during his UFC action and he has yet to be finished in his career. During his last fight, Ribovics landed an unlikely headkick knockout over Terrance McKinney and immediately proved himself as a dangerous finisher within this division.

Esteban Ribovics isn’t accustomed to a size differential like the one he’ll see against Zellhuber, but that won’t deter him from walking forward and getting his shots off. He’s lands a wild 6.2 significant strikes per minute and hits at 52% accuracy, and impressive mark given his constant volume. If Daniel Zellhuber tries to relax for even a second, he could eventually become overwhelmed by the constant striking attack of Ribovics and his relentless pressure.

Final Daniel Zellhuber-Esteban Ribovics Prediction & Pick

This is yet another fun matchup as both fighters are willing to stand across the cage and chase the finish. Daniel Zellhuber is the slight betting favorite thanks to his experience going all three rounds and containing wild opponents with his measured striking. Esteban Ribovics, on the other hand, will be looking to push the pace as he always does and won’t allow Zellhuber to take any breaks during this one.

While Esteban Ribovics is a truly fun striker to watch, I expect this reach advantage from Zellhuber to become a problem for him in the striking. Zellhuber has been known to waver on his output, but that shouldn’t be a factor given the fierce motivation from the pro-Mexican crowd.

Ultimately, if Daniel Zellhuber is able to keep his distance and keep Ribovics on the end of his punches, he should come away with the convincing victory. Still, Ribovics is a dangerous opponent, so we’d approach this fight with caution from a betting perspective.

Final Daniel Zellhuber-Esteban Ribovics Prediction & Pick: Daniel Zellhuber (-230)