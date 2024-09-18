Are Xandra Pohl and Danny Amendola Hollywood’s newest power couple? The rumors are swirling after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was spotted supporting Amendola during the Dancing With the Stars season 33 premiere, Eonline reports. Fans quickly took note when Pohl sat next to Amendola’s mother, Rose, in the audience on September 17, smiling and clapping throughout the performance. It didn’t take long for the internet to start buzzing about a possible relationship between the two.

The 23-year-old influencer has been at the center of romance speculation for months. Back in June, Xandra and Danny were seen together at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium, prompting whispers about their connection. Their recent DWTS appearance together only added fuel to the fire.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Xandra has been linked to an NFL star. Just one month prior, the model was spotted enjoying a day at the amusement park Worlds of Fun with Kansas City Chiefs winger Louis Rees-Zamm, sparking dating rumors of their own. But through all the speculation, Xandra has stayed mum on her relationship status, sharing with E! News in May that she’s currently just “having fun” and embracing her “single era.”

Meanwhile, Danny Amendola, who retired from the NFL in 2022, has remained more private about his personal life. However, his recent interactions with Xandra have led many to believe that a new romance could be brewing. Whether they’re just friends or something more, the connection between the two continues to capture public attention.

Amendola Faces New Challenges on DWTS

While the romance rumors swirl, Danny Amendola is busy taking on a new challenge: Dancing With the Stars. The former NFL wide receiver made his debut on the dance floor with professional partner Witney Carson, performing a lively tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by Shaboozey and David Guetta. Though Amendola has spent years playing football at the highest level, he quickly discovered that dancing demands a different kind of stamina.

“My joints are so much more sore,” Amendola revealed, comparing the hardwood floors of the dance studio to the grassy fields he once played on. The 38-year-old admitted he’s feeling his age more than ever, saying, “I’m icing up,” after each practice. Despite the physical toll, Amendola remained optimistic, calling the experience “fun” and looking forward to improving his performances each week.

Amendola and Carson earned a score of 20 out of 30 for their debut performance, leaving the former wide receiver hungry to refine his moves. He had nothing but praise for Carson, calling her “a boss” and expressing excitement about their potential growth as a duo.

Amendola’s mother, Rose, was also in the crowd to cheer him on, making the night even more special for the retired athlete. Reflecting on the moment, Amendola shared how much it meant to have his mom’s support, noting that she had always been present during his football games but that they hadn’t had a chance to do something “fun” together in years.

As the season progresses, fans are eager to see how Amendola fares on the dance floor—and whether Xandra Pohl will continue to be a regular fixture in the audience. Regardless of the outcome, Amendola’s journey on Dancing With the Stars has already made waves, and his rumored relationship with Pohl only adds to the intrigue.