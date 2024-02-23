Danny Amendola seems to be very vocal about Bill Belichick as of late. He recently made a comment that goes along the lines of how the New England Patriots “worked for Bill but played for Tom (Brady).” Now, it seems that the former wideout isn't done throwing jabs at his former coach.
Appearing in “The Dynasty,” an Apple TV+ docuseries about the Patriots, Amendola didn't hold back on Brady's departure from the Patriots in 2020.
“I could’ve gotten the kid from Foxborough High School to tell you (Belichick) that you shouldn’t have let Tom Brady go,” Amendola said, per Patriots Wire's Danny Jaillet.
For more context, Belichick's tough love style of coaching includes comparing his players to Foxborough High School students every time mistakes were made on the field.
Apart from the years of high school references, Amendola's contract negotiations back in 2018 could also play a part in the wide receiver's current grudge. During the offseason of that year, Amendola signed with the Miami Dolphins after New England's offer was nowhere close to what other teams proposed.
The 38-year-old spent five seasons under Belichick, where he won two Super Bowls. Throughout his Patriots tenure, Danny Amendola managed 18 touchdowns (12 in the regular season and 6 during the postseason), while adding 2383 receiving yards (regular season).
In 2022, he retired from professional football after 13 seasons in the NFL.
As for Bill Belichick, his departure last month from New England comes after a 24-year run, wherein he won six Super Bowls as HC. In recent years, the Patriots have declined in performance, culminating in another losing season this past 2023.