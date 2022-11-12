Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to an impressive payday in MLB free agency.

Atlanta Braves fans are hoping that Swanson will remain in Atlanta. Losing Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson in back-to-back offseasons would be a brutal blow to the fan base. Both players emerged as fan favorites in Atlanta and were crucial during the Braves’ 2021 World Series run.

However, there are 3 destinations that stand out as quality fits for Swanson this offseason. Without further ado, here are the top landing destinations for the star free agent shortstop.

Face of a franchise: Dansby Swanson to Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are looking for a face of their franchise. They previously built a World Series winning ball club around Kris Bryant. However, their recent rebuild saw them trade Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez away. But recent reports state that the Cubs are back in the market for a star. Specifically, they are rumored to be in contact with each of the top 4 free agent shortstops including: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson.

Swanson would receive the opportunity to step into a leadership position with the Cubs. He’s always demonstrated leadership ability, but playing at Wrigley Field would be a new opportunity for the shortstop. Although the Cubs may require a couple more seasons before they are ready to compete, Swanson would represent an excellent building block.

Joining Freddie in LA?

Atlanta Braves fans may want to avert their eyes, as the Los Angeles Dodgers would be a strong fit for Dansby Swanson. Atlanta already lost Freddie Freeman to LA and they would hate to see Swanson follow suit. But the fact is that Swanson could excel in Southern California.

The Dodgers are perennial contenders that are in the shortstop market with Trea Turner in free agency. For Los Angeles, Swanson would be a less expensive option than Turner. Although Swanson doesn’t offer as much productivity on offense, he’s an electric defender who would become a favorite amongst Dodgers fans.

Dansby Swanson would likely welcome the opportunity to team back up with Freddie Freeman. The two have a strong relationship and that could entice Swanson to join the Dodgers. Los Angeles cannot be ruled out as a potential destination for Swanson.

Lifelong Brave

The most obvious fit for Dansby Swanson is Atlanta. He’s originally from Georgia and as aforementioned, Swanson has become a favorite amongst the Braves faithful.

The Braves have always had faith in Swanson and stuck with him despite his early career hitting woes. Their patience eventually paid off, as Swanson found his rhythm over the past couple of years. Dansby Swanson would have an opportunity to be a lifelong Braves’ star if he were to ink a long-term deal with the team this offseason.

Swanson’s free agency journey will be interesting to follow. He may wait and see what happens with stars such as Carlos Correa and Trea Turner. Or he may opt to get it over with and sign early. In the end, Atlanta is the best landing destination for Swanson. But LA and Chicago are feasible options as well.