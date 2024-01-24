Bullseye is coming back in new Disney+ series.

Wilson Bethel is set to return as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again.

Disney+'s new series will feature the actor. Previously, he played the part of Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye on Netflix's Daredevil, Deadline reports.

Bullseye's Wilson Bethel is coming back to new Daredevil series

Additionally, the cast will include Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Nikki M. James.

Bullseye is a fan-favorite. It's unknown how big of a part he'll have in the new series. But, it'll be great to have him back.

Due to last year's strikes, the Born Again series was shut down with principal photography, but filming has started again. It's set for a 2025 release. The downtime also resulted in massive decisions, such as a shortened episode order and a new showrunner.

This new Daredevil series will feature the battle between Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

In a recent ComicBook.com interview, D'Onofrio said, “I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time, too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason.”

He added, “We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things.”

Stay tuned for release updates on Disney+ to catch Wilson Bethel as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again.