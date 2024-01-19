Daredevil: Born Again looks poised to restart its production in short order according to one of the series' central stars.

The back-half of 2023 was a rough period for Daredevil: Born Again between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes suspending production or the entire show undergoing a creative overhaul. After months of uncertainty for itself and the greater MCU, it appears Daredevil's upcoming Disney Plus series is poised to get production back on track shortly.

Vincent D'Onofrio, who will reprise his role as Kingpin for the series, said the production of Daredevil: Born Again was “days away from restarting,” according to ComicBook. He revealed the series is set to film all over two of New York City's boroughs, picking up from where the production left off in 2023.

“We're days away from restarting Daredevil, so that's that's we're about to plunge into a lot of work,” D'Onofrio said. “We're shooting in New York, in in the studio and on locations here. Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Chelsea. Stuff like that.”

While there are no details as to what the creative changes may entail, D'Onofrio hasn't been shy about sharing his excitement for them coming off of his experience on Echo.

“I feel like I am excited, like when you're about to start a new job that you know is going to be tons of work,” D'Onofrio told ComicBook. “You know, so you're like, super excited, and like, ‘Oh here we go. Here we go.'”

While Daredevil is not new to the MCU, Daredevil: Born Again will be the hero's first production from Marvel Studios. Netflix's Daredevil, along with its other Defenders-related series, were all produced by the now-defunct Marvel Television-arm of Marvel Entertainment. The division was folded into Marvel Studios in 2019, which saw the larger studio take over all TV productions going forward.

Daredevil: Born Again will also see the return of several names from the previous Netflix series. Alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal is set to return as The Punisher for the new show. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will also be reprising their roles of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in 2025.