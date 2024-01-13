Two more veterans of Netflix's Daredevil series are reportedly set to reprise their roles for Daredevil's upcoming MCU series.

With Netflix's Daredevil series now MCU canon, it has seemingly opened the door for multiple members of Netflix small corner of Marvel to find their way into Marvel Studios' cinematic universe. It appears two of those stars are on their way back for Daredevil: Born Again, reuniting them with Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Berenthal.

Netflix's Daredevil veterans Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are reportedly set to appear in Marvel Studios' upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again according to industry insider Jeff Sneider, via ComicBook. The pair will reprise the roles of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, for the Disney Plus series but did not indicate how many episodes they would or could appear in.

Question marks had surrounded the potential MCU status of Woll and Henson since Daredevil: Born Again was announced. Woll has previously stated her desire to return to the role at some point, saying she “missed” the character, but if she couldn't return that the character be “honored” in some way.

In addition, the report outlined some of the changes made to Daredevil: Born Again after the series stopped filming to undergo major creative changes.

The series, which is still set to air 18 episodes, will reportedly release in two nine-episode halves. The footage already filmed will make up roughly six of the first half's nine episodes, with a new pilot and two more episodes to be filmed.

Woll and Henson joining Daredevil: Born Again, along with Netflix's Daredevil becoming official MCU canon, has also opened the door for other members of Netflix's Defenders to find their way back into the world of Marvel. Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones, is one in particular who has regularly found herself the focus of fan speculation during 2023 whenever she was spotted with Charlie Cox at conventions, she has typically been coy or shot down such speculation entirely whenever addressing it.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.