Darius Jackson has taken to Twitter to address the recent rumors surrounding his relationship with Keke Palmer, seemingly setting the record straight about their alleged split, Complex reports. Amid speculation that their relationship was on the rocks due to Jackson's comments, the 29-year-old tweeted on August 18, “I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me. So all these sites & [posts] about me making any type of statement is false.”

Reports had emerged suggesting that Jackson was ready to move on from the drama involving Palmer, with whom he shares a child, after he criticized her outfit at one of Usher's concerts in Las Vegas. The situation escalated when Palmer and Usher collaborated on the music video for “Boyfriend,” with the subtlety in their messages vanishing.

Although multiple reports indicated that Keke Palmer and Jackson had split after almost two years together, their relationship status was described as “complicated.” An insider shared with Us Weekly that those close to them hope they can work things out for their own sake and that of their child. Despite their private life, the source added that the couple, who began dating in August 2021, “love each other” and value their privacy.

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis, in February, just months before their relationship gained attention due to Jackson's critique of Palmer's attire at an Usher concert. The recent Twitter statement from Jackson suggests that there might be more to the story than the initial reports conveyed, leaving fans intrigued about the true status of their relationship.