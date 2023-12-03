George Santos has a new movie in the works being created for HBO Films about the disgraced troubled congressman.

The film will be based on Mark Chiusano's book, The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned.

George Santos's new movie with HBO Films

“Forensic and darkly comic look” at Santos is how the film is described by Frank Rich, who will be creating the movie. It will be written by Mike Makowsky and executive produced by him and Rich.

Santos's removal from Congress

Santos has made a lot of news recently. The New York Republican was just expelled from Congress on December 1, according to NPR.

He's the sixth House member ever to be expelled.

The reasons are aplenty. He lied about numerous things. They range from being a volleyball star at Baruch College, that he worked for Goldman Sachs, that he was Jewish and much more.

Back in May, he was indicted on 13 criminal charges. These include wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House of Representatives. Then, in October, ten additional charges were added by prosecutors.

As for the movie, the logline read it shares “the story of a seemingly minor local race that would up a battle for the soul of Long Island, and unexpectedly carved the path for the world's most famous (and now disgraced) congressman. The Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream.”

There's no release date for the George Santos movie and HBO Films.