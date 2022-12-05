By Jesseyriche Cortez · 7 min read

Warhammer 40k Darktide has a lot of ranged weapons to choose from. If you don’t know which one to get, don’t worry. In this guide, we will be going through the ranged weapons that each class can equip in Darktide, as well as which guns to use depending on the situation.

Warhammer 40k Darktide is a co-op first-person shooter available on PC. The Xbox Series X|S version of the game will come out in the near future.

Warhammer 40k Darktide Guide – Ranged Weapons Guide

There is a wide variety of ranged weaponry in Darktide. To make it easier for our readers, we divided this guide into four sections, each dealing with a different Darktide class. You can look for the class that you are currently playing in this guide, and easily find out the ranged weapons your class should use in Darktide.

Veteran Sharpshooters

The role of the Veteran Sharpshooter is to take down elite enemies and hit the boss’s weak spots. As such, they can equip a variety of ranged weapons with this in mind. Veteran Sharpshooters often equip either Autoguns or Lasguns depending on preference. Autoguns are weapons very similar to what we have right now. They fire normal gunpowder-propelled bullets and are very reliable. These guns normally have higher damage, but a relatively lower ammo capacity. Lasguns, or Flashlights as fans of the series call them, are guns that shoot out lasers. These Lasguns usually have higher ammo capacity, but deal less damage.

What exact weapon the Veteran should depends entirely on the situation. As mentioned before, picking between Autoguns and Lasguns is up to the player’s preference. However, the Autogun and the Lasgun both have different versions, each excelling in different things. For example, the Braced Autoguns and the recon Lasguns can fire in full automatic. This makes them perfect for taking down hordes of enemies. meanwhile, Headhunter Autoguns, as well as Infantry and Helbore Lasguns, fire either in burst or semi-automatic, making them perfect for taking out specific targets and hitting weak points. The Helbore Lasgun also has a special feature, which allows them to charge up their attacks for more damage.

As such, if a player wants the ability to mow down multiple enemies in one magazine reload, then using the Braced Autoguns and Recon Lasguns is their best option. If, however, they want to focus more on taking down priority targets and hitting weak spots, then the Headhunter Autoguns, Infantry Lasguns, and Helbore Lasguns will be perfect for them.

There are other weapons that the Veteran can equip, like the Boltgun. However, these are highly situational and may be better left to other classes.

Zealot Preacher

The Zealot Preacher’s role is to be on the frontlines, mowing down enemies in glorious melee combat. Despite this, they will still need guns. Although the Veteran Sharpshooter and the Zealot Preacher share almost the same gun pool, their recommended weapons highly differ. Zealot Preachers value maneuverability and short-range firepower, as they are always face-to-face with the enemy. As such, the weapons Zealot Preachers often equip are the Laspistol, Autopistol, Stub Revolver, Flamer, Combat Shotgun, and Boltgun.

The Laspistol and Autopistol both have similar uses. They are both high-capacity, high firerate guns with a focus on maneuverability instead of damage. This lets the Zealot take care of multiple enemies at close range, while still being able to move quickly. The Stub Revolver, on the other hand, packs a lot of punch while still being easy to move around with. Its only downside is its small ammo capacity. The Flamer lets Zealots bathe the heretics in Holy Fire, letting them burn and take down multiple enemies over time. The Combat Shotgun and the Boltgun are both strong weapons meant for taking down multiple enemies at once. The Shotgun does this by firing a spread of pellets, while the Boltgun does this by shooting explosive bullets.

At the end, it comes down to what the Zealot wants to do. If they want to prioritize their maneuverability to allow them to approach enemies quickly, then the Laspistol, Autopistol, and Stub Revolver is their best choice. If instead, they want to take out multiple heretics at once from up close and personal, then their weapons of choice are the Flamer, Combat Shotgun, and Boltgun.

Again, as mentioned above, there are other weapons the Zealot can equip. For example, they can also equip the fully-automatic Autoguns that Veterans use. This can work, as it gives them high firerate and damage. Zealots will just have to figure out which weapons work better for them.

Psyker Psykinetic

The Psyker Psykinetic is the magic user of Darktide, using their Warp powers to take down enemies with ease. Although they share some weapons with the Veteran and the Zealot, using those shared weapons just makes them slightly more special gunners. Psykers shine brighter when they use their unique Staff weapons, which allow them to change the shape of their Warp powers. It’s important to note, however, that the staffs function much like the Psyker’s basic Warp powers. Players will need to balance their Peril when using staff weapons. Otherwise, they risk danger to themselves.

The Psyker has access to four different kinds of staff, each with its own Warp attacks. The Trauma Force Staff, Voidstrike Force Staff, and Surge Force Staff all shoot Warp projectiles at enemies dealing a decent amount of damage. Players can also charge the Staffs, with the charged attack changing depending on the staff. The Trauma Force Staff’s charge attack allows them to deal damage over a circular AoE. The Voidstrike Force Staff, on the other hand, lets the Psyker shoot a line of almost electric Warp energy. This pierces through enemies and damages every enemy it goes through. The Surge Force Staff’s charge attack shoots bolts of electricity that bounce from enemy to enemy.

The Purgatus Force Staff is different from the previous three. Instead of shooting projectiles, the Purgatus Staff instead acts like a flamethrower, shooting Warp flames in short bursts at enemies and damaging them over time. When charged, the staff shoots even more flames at a continuous rate, burning enemies for longer. Players can choose to change their staff depending on the team’s needs, as they all have their strengths and weaknesses. You can also choose to equip normal guns as a Psyker, but where’s the fun in that?

Ogryn Skullbreaker

Ogryn Skullbreakers are the big tanky guys of Darktide, and as such, they will need big tank-like weapons as well. They don’t share weapon pools with the other two classes, instead wielding ranged weaponry that normal humans can’t even begin to operate. The Ogryn’s weapons can take care of multiple enemies at once. It’s just a matter of whether it does it by shooting large bullets, or by shooting high explosives.

Let’s start with the former. The Ogryn has the Kickback, the Ripper Gun, and the Heavy Stubber for their large bullet needs. The Kickback and the Ripper Gun are both basically huge shotguns. The only difference is that the Kickback fires one large shotgun shell at a time, while the Ripper Guns can fire them in either burst-fire or fully automatic. These guns are perfect when you want to take out multiple enemies in one shot. The Heavy Stubber, on the other hand, is basically a huge machinegun, firing a stream of bullets at the enemies. This is perfect for when you just want to keep shooting at the enemy.

As for explosives, the Ogryn has access to the Rumbler and the Grenadier Gauntlet. The Rumbler, much like the simple grenade launchers of our time, shoots one grenade at a time. The Ogryn must reload in between each explosive delivery. The Grenadier Gauntlet, on the other hand, can shoot multiple grenades before needing to reload. However, the Grenadier Gauntlet has an extra feature. The Ogryn can use the Gauntlet to swing at its enemies, as it is essentially a huge hunk of steel. Not only that, but the Ogryn can also execute an Explosive Punch, which is basically just like what the label says. You punch the enemy, and they explode.

Whichever weapon type you choose to use, the Ogryn will take down multiple enemies at once. It’s just a matter of how.

And that’s basically all you need to know in this guide about the ranged weapons of Warhammer 40k Darktide. We will also be making a guide on Darktide’s melee weapons, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, you can stay updated on other gaming news through our gaming news articles.