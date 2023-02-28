NFL free agency is just a few short weeks away, and speculation is at a boiling point. As stars prepare to hit the open market, fans and insiders can’t help but speculate where the top free agents will end up. Among those free agents is defensive tackle Daron Payne, currently with the Washington Commanders.

The 2018 first-round pick enjoyed a huge year in 2022 with 11.5 sacks, third among defensive tackles. Now, Payne gets to test the free agent market off a career season and at the ripe, young age of 25 (26 in May). With all these factors, his status as a top free agent makes complete sense.

As a disclaimer, recent reports have claimed that the Commanders are planning to use the franchise tag on Payne before he can hit the open market. However, we’ll still name some other potential landing spots in the off chance those reports are wrong, just to cover all our bases. Plus, it’s just fun to speculate about off-the-wall destinations.

With that said, here are the three best landing spots for Daron Payne in 2023 NFL free agency.

Chicago has been a rumored destination for Payne recently, until his apparent franchise tag dashed those dreams. Still, if Payne somehow becomes available this offseason, the Bears need to strongly consider the move.

Money is a complete non-issue in this deal, as with over $98 million in cap space, Chicago can pay Payne whatever he wants. The Bears also need significant help along the defensive line, as they ranked last in sacks this season. If the Bears add Payne and a star defender in the draft, they could drastically improve their pass rush in just two moves.

Seattle is another commonly-rumored destination for Payne, and many Seahawks outlets have voiced their support. The Seahawks surprised everyone in 2022, making the playoffs in Year 1 of the post-Russell Wilson era. If they decide to bolster their roster this offseason, then there are few targets better than Payne, if he’s available.

Money may be a bit more of an issue for Seattle than it would be for Chicago. While the Seahawks have nearly $25 million in cap space, most of that will go towards re-signing Geno Smith or signing another quarterback. That could make signing Payne difficult, but if there’s a will, there’s a way.

Seattle’s pass rush actually had a solid season, finishing tied for seventh in the league with 45 sacks. However, one area where the Seahawks could improve is their 30th-ranked rush defense, which allowed over 150 yards per game this season. Payne thrives in both run and pass defense, so he can help Seattle in both.

1. Washington Commanders

As fun as it is to speculate, we can’t lose sight of the elephant in the room here. As reports have indicated, Payne will likely get the franchise tag and stay in Washington for another season. There’s always the possibility that the Commanders don’t actually tag him, or trade him if they can’t come to a long-term agreement, but the chances of those outcomes seem slim.

Obviously, Payne fits in very well in Washington. He has played all five NFL seasons there and has become a major piece for the Commanders’ strong defensive line. Additionally, the perk of not having to learn a new system this offseason is massive.

The Commanders only have about $7.7 million in cap space right now, which isn’t enough to fit Payne’s cap hit. However, they shouldn’t have much issue clearing the cap space necessary to do so. Payne will likely stay in Washington, and it’s a great fit for him.