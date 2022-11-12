Published November 12, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point in the season, there aren’t too many things to be happy about for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Perhaps the only silver lining in what has been a horrendous start to the season is the fact that it’s still early on. There’s still a lot of time to turn things around, and right now, all hope is not lost.

The emergence of rookie Max Christie could also be something to look forward to for Lakers fans as well. Head coach Darvin Ham recently sang the 19-year-old’s praises as he looks to the young kid to potentially provide a much-needed spark for the team:

“Well you know, you don’t want to go too fast and get ahead of yourself, he is a rookie after all,” Ham said, via Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation. “But in saying that, he’s just a smart kid. He comes from a great program at Michigan State, have a ton of respect for Coach Izzo and the type of guys he’s able to produce out of his program. Players and coaches for that matter.

“But Max is just a guy that’s a great sweetheart of a kid, works his tail off every day, tries to get it right defensively, has some really good natural physical gifts. He’s athletic, pretty good shooting touch, and now it’s just a matter of him getting game reps and building that confidence up to where he can be impactful. But he is a smart enough player where you can throw him out there regardless of his lack of experience or his age and he can make it work for you. He can blend right in and do his part and not try to do too much, play within himself and be a good source of production for us.”

Max Christie obviously won’t be the Lakers’ savior this season, and quite frankly, he likely won’t make too big of an impact on the squad this season. However, all the team could ask for from him right now would be to provide some quality minutes off the bench. Christie’s also a young kid with a lot of energy so he could also be a spark for the second unit whenever he gets the opportunity.

What is clear is that coach Darvin Ham is very high on this young man, so you never know.