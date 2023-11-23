Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary tears up after receiving the game ball following his three sack performance versus the Lions

The Green Bay Packers shocked Detroit on Thanksgiving when they defeated the Lions 29-22. A huge reason for the win was the dominant performance of Packers linebacker Rashan Gary.

In the win, Gary sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff three times and forced two fumbles. Gary recovered one of the fumbles while the other was taken back by safety Jonathan Owens for a touchdown, giving the Packers a 20-6 lead at the time. He was the only Packer to sack Goff, but was part of a dominant defensive performance that left Goff under tremendous pressure and forced him to get the ball out quickly.

Following the win, coach Matt LaFleur awarded Gary with the game ball.

“I have one special game ball,” LaFleur said. “This dude, career-high three sacks today. And more importantly, we all remember this a year ago. You came back with a vengeance, Man,” via FOX Sports NFL.

"I'm tired of crying around y'all." 😂 Rashan Gary was emotional after receiving the game ball 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/cAhUEunWcH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2023

LaFleur's speech was met with tons of cheers for Gary from his teammates and a hug from LaFleur as Gary became emotional. The fifth-year linebacker tore his ACL in November last year against the Lions and came back just a little over a year later to help his team to a huge Thanksgiving win.

As Rashan Gary teared up, he said, “I'm tired of crying around y'all.”

Several other Packers had great games and could have earned the game ball including Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Jonathan Owens, but Gary's performance helped The Packers are now 5-6 and still have playoff hopes as they win their second straight game.