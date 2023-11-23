Packers QB Jordan Love applauded Christian Watson's performance in Green Bay's 29-22 victory over the Lions

The Green Bay Packers upset the Detroit Lions 29-22 on Thanksgiving. Jordan Love led the charge with 268 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. One of those touchdowns went to wide receiver Christian Watson, who added 94 receiving yards and five catches.

Love applauded Watson's effort after the game.

“We all know in the locker room what kind of player Christian is,” Love said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “We know exactly what it takes to get him going. Just need to get a couple of completions. Great job by him blocking out all the noise that’s been going on.”

Love further addressed Watson's performance while speaking about the Packers victory.

“We continue to work every week,” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Obviously we know it's not going to be perfect but the progress is there. But we continue to put that work in every week, build that chemistry. Obviously Christian… is going out and making plays right now. It was a big-time performance for him today.”

Packers get the job done

Christian Watson, Jordan Love, and the Packers earned a big victory on Thursday. Green Bay improved their record to 5-6 with the win.

It has not been a great season for this Packers team. Aaron Rodgers' departure signaled the beginning of a new era in Green Bay. All things considered this Packers team has been impressive, already exceeding some analyst's expectations.

The Packers will face a daunting challenge in their next game though. Green Bay is scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a Sunday Night Football clash in Week 13.