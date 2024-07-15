David Arquette is okay with how Dewey Riley died in Scream (2022). And while it was “sad” to see a sixth movie without him, Arquette is content with it.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his latest drama, The Good Half, Arquette took some time to reflect on Scream. Playing Dewey is one of his signature roles, but the character was a product of the late Wes Craven.

“I mean, it is sad. I really enjoyed playing that role,” Arquette said. “I've come to the place where I think there was an element of the Dewey character that was very much part of Wes, part of Wes's sense of humor, and part of Wes's sweetness.

“And I think the fact that we had lost Wes right before that film [Scream, 2022] was also part of the loss of Dewey. He was such an important person in my life and such an amazing man. I can't speak higher of him,” he continued.

The loss of Craven ultimately “paralleled” with the death of Dewey, as the actor put it.

Was there any chance of Dewey living?

Plans always change. While Dewey Riley died in the fifth Scream movie, it does not sound like there were ever discussions of him making it to the next.

“There was no real discussion of keeping him alive,” Arquette revealed. “I think a part of his loss was also to help relaunch the franchise and have an impact on the fans and have a real moment within this sort of trilogy, or, well, not trilogy [chuckles], but a series of films that [was] painful and touched people in an emotional way.

“I've talked to a lot of Scream fans, and they were like, ‘I've cried in the theater,' and ‘We miss Dewey,' and all that kind of stuff,” he added.

Does David Arquette wish he did more in Scream?

Luckily, Arquette has no regrets. There does not seem to be a lot more that Arquette really wanted to do with the character besides being simply alive.

When asked if there was anything left in the Scream franchise he wishes Dewey got to do, Arquette replied, “I don't know. I just would have loved for him to come back and just be a part of it all — I love working on those.”

He then complimented series stars Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox, who still star in the franchise. He loved working with them, and the Scream series was a “really impactful, important film series for me.”

His tenure in the franchise of almost three decades has been “really humbling” for Arquette. The series has touched fans worldwide and is one of the biggest horror series out there.

Even if Dewey never gets to solve another mystery, Arquette has done it all. Beginning in the first movie, Dewey was a pivotal member of the team. He was there for Sidney Prescott (Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Cox) from the start.

David Arquette's Dewey ultimately died in Scream (2022) by Ghostface. The loss of Dewey helped reinvigorate the team and brought Sidney and Gale together with franchise newcomers Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) Carpenter.