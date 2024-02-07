David Beckham shows off nasty padel injury and Inter Miami eagle tattoo

David Beckham took to Instagram to showcase not only a fresh Inter Miami eagle tattoo but also a rather unpleasant padel injury

David Beckham took to Instagram to showcase not only a fresh Inter Miami eagle tattoo but also a rather unpleasant padel injury, reported by GOAL. The Inter Miami co-owner, renowned for his extensive tattoo collection, unveiled a never-before-seen piece on his leg, featuring an eagle alongside the words, “Miami, freedom to dream.”

This new ink made an appearance as Beckham revealed a padel injury sustained during a match with former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marco Verratti in Doha. The football icon has been keeping fans updated on his adventures, showcasing both his passion for tattoos and the physical toll of the sport.

Recently in Hong Kong to support his club during a pre-season friendly against a local XI, Beckham was absent from the team's journey to Japan, where Inter Miami faced off against Vissel Kobe in a friendly on Wednesday. Lionel Messi, also left out of the starting lineup, continues to be a point of contention among fans, echoing dissatisfaction witnessed during the Hong Kong clash.

Despite these developments, David Beckham's focus on the upcoming season remains evident. Inter Miami, led by Gerardo Martino, is set to play their final friendly against Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, on February 16, gearing up for the MLS season opener against Real Salt Lake on February 22. As the excitement builds, Beckham's tattoo revelation and padel injury serve as additional elements adding intrigue to his role both as a co-owner and a hands-on enthusiast of the sport.

