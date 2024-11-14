ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between David Onama and Roberto Romero. Onama comes into this fight with wins in back-to-back fights as he looks to extend his longest winning streak inside the Octagon meanwhile, Romero is taking this fight on just a couple of day's notice while coming off a win in his last fight back in July. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Onama-Romero prediction and pick.

David Onama (12-2) was originally set to take on Lucas Almeida but Almeida ultimately had to withdraw from the bout. Now, Onama is set to welcome promotional newcomer Roberto Romero to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 309 as he looks for his third win in a row.

Roberto Romero (8-3-1) is looking to make the most of his short-notice opportunity this weekend on one of the biggest stages in all of combat sports at Madison Square Garden. He is hoping his experience in Combate Global has set him up for success when he makes that walk for the first time to take on the dangerous Onama this weekend at UFC 309.

Here are the UFC 309 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC 309 Odds: David Onama-Roberto Romero Odds

David Onama: -1600

Roberto Romero: +800

Over 2.5 rounds:

Under 2.5 rounds:

Why David Onama Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jonathan Pearce – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (7 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

David Onama is well-positioned to defeat Roberto Romero at UFC 309, utilizing his experience and striking prowess. Onama, with a record of 12-2, is coming off two consecutive victories in the octagon, including a notable knockout against Gabriel Santos. His striking accuracy, which stands at 50%, allows him to effectively land significant strikes while maintaining a solid defensive game. Romero, stepping in on short notice for his UFC debut, may struggle to adapt to the high-level competition that Onama has consistently faced, making this a challenging matchup for the newcomer.

Onama's ability to control the fight's pace will be crucial against Romero, who has primarily competed in Combate Global. The difference in competition level cannot be understated; Onama has faced tougher opponents and emerged victorious. With his solid grappling defense and striking capabilities, Onama is likely to capitalize on any openings presented by Romero. This combination of experience and skill positions David Onama as the favorite to secure a victory this weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Why Roberto Romero Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Takahiro Ashida – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (3 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Roberto Romero is set to defeat David Onama at UFC 309, his explosive fighting style and adaptability being his key to success. Romero enters the octagon with a professional record of 8-3-1, boasting an impressive five first-round finishes. This ability to start strong will be crucial against Onama, who has shown vulnerability in early exchanges. Romero's recent victory over veteran Takahiro Ashida highlights his grappling skills and striking power, giving him the momentum needed for a successful debut. Competing on short notice may actually play to Romero's advantage, as he can capitalize on Onama's potential underestimation of an opponent stepping in last minute.

Romero's experience in Combate Global has prepared him for high-pressure situations against diverse opponents. His ability to adapt and implement effective game plans will be key in navigating Onama's striking. With a solid ground game and the capability to finish fights quickly, Romero is well-equipped to secure a victory this weekend at Madison Square Garden, making a significant impact in his UFC debut.

Final David Onama-Roberto Romero Prediction & Pick

The upcoming bout between David Onama and late replacement Roberto Romero at UFC 309 presents an intriguing matchup of contrasting styles and experience levels. Onama, with a record of 12-2, enters the octagon riding a two-fight win streak and boasting significant UFC experience. His striking prowess, evidenced by his impressive knockout of Gabriel Santos, coupled with his ability to maintain a high output of 5.38 significant strikes per minute, gives him a clear advantage on the feet. Onama's takedown defense, standing at 62%, should also help him keep the fight in his preferred striking range where he can utilize his 72-inch reach effectively.

Romero, making his UFC debut on short notice with an 8-3-1 record, brings an element of unpredictability to the fight. His recent success in Combate Global, including five first-round finishes, showcases his ability to end fights quickly. However, the step up in competition and the pressure of a UFC debut at Madison Square Garden could prove challenging. While Romero's grappling skills and submission threat might pose problems for Onama, the latter's UFC experience and well-rounded skill set should ultimately prevail. Expect Onama to utilize his striking advantage to keep Romero at bay, potentially securing a TKO victory in the second or third round as Romero tires from the high-paced UFC debut.

Final David Onama-Roberto Romero Prediction & Pick: David Onama (-1600), Under 2.5 Rounds (-)